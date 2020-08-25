Gospel song ‘Pray for Real’ featuring Chance the Rapper hits top 24 on Billboard

Grammy Award-winning producer and artist Peter CottonTale released a new single “Pray for Real” this year, featuring Tobi Lou and Chance the Rapper and the song is now trending on the Billboard gospel charts.

CottonTale's single with rap superstar Chance the Rapper and Lou debuted at No. 24 on Billboard Gospel’s National Airplay Chart last week. The progressive and hip-hop single is featured on CottonTale’s debut album, Catch, which his now available on streaming and retail outlets.

The artist, formerly known as Peter Wilkins, has been a member of the Chance the Rapper’s affiliated group, the Social Experiment, for some time. The music producer has often collaborated with Chance the Rapper on past albums.

“Pray for Real” is predominately performed by Chance the Rapper and features a curse word. The single was recently the No. 1 most added single and has over 23 million streams.

“I pray for vision, I pray for wisdom/ I pray for weapons against the system/ I pray for freedom to free the victims/ To heal the brain, no pain inflict 'em/ I pray for real, I pray for real/ I talk to God then wait for real/ Can't fake the fall, can't fake the feel/ I pray for fun, I pray for real/ I pray for y'all,” the chorus lyrics read.

CottonTale’s debut album features 17 tracks of contemporary gospel, hip-hop and R&B music including 31 features from various artists. Some of the collaborations include Kirk Franklin, Tiff Joy, New Direction, Fred Hammond, PJ Morton, Daniel Caesar, Jeremih, Jamila Woods, and others.

“We talk a lot about what inspires us. I was actually trying to put that in this music. This is inspirational music,” CottonTale said in an interview with The Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago native has mostly worked behind the scenes up until now. His discography includes artists such as SZA, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and Skrillex.

His long time collaborator, Chance, has used his mainstream platform in recent years to share about his conversion to Christianity. Chance’s Christian awakening came after he completed his Grammy Award-winning album, Coloring Book, during a time while he and his now-wife Kirsten were separated.

While a guest on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, hosted by Nicki Minaj last year, Chance opened up about his faith as well as his relationship.

During the interview, Minaj lauded Chance and Kanye West for publicly sharing their Christian faith. She also revealed that she was recently with West who told her that he’s a “born-again Christian.”