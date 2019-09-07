Chance the Rapper details how his wedding ceremony ignited guests' interest in God

Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, says his Christian wedding ceremony inspired many of his guests to start thinking about their relationship with God.

The famous emcee from Chicago was a guest on “Sway in the Morning” last month where he shared some details of his wedding to longtime love, Kirsten Corley.

“One of the best things that ever happened to me was when I got married," he said. "My wedding was dope ... the Spirit was in there."

The 26-year-old said he surprised Corley during the ceremony with a “miniconcert” featuring gospel singers Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, and Hezekiah Walker.

“The whole union, between us and how we talked about what we planned it for, we wanted it to be a union for God. So we wanted it to be something that He could be proud of and something that we could use that space to develop that,” he continued.

When the wedding was over and they moved on to the reception, Chance said many of the guests came up to him and shared how the ceremony led them to start thinking about God.

“[They] were like, ‘Yo man, I know this sounds weird but today just makes me feel like there is a God,'” he recounted. “That's a heavy, heavy thing to hear on your wedding day.”

“I'm thinking about a million other things going right, going wrong, being with my wife, of all my family being there. And then, it's just like when you get those interactions, it's like this is the best thing that could come out of this — making somebody feel like they're covered, protected or like there's a purpose for them.”

Warning: This hour-long video contains some offensive language:

Chance was also recently a guest on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 hosted by Nicki Minaj to discuss his new album, The Big Day, which is an ode to his wedding day. In the interview, he opened up about his Christain faith. He admitted that his awakening came after he completed his Grammy Award-winning album, Coloring Book while he and Kirsten were separated. Chance declared that he's now discovered God is who he should turn to when in despair.

“The other day I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been,” he shared

Chance and his wife are now happier than ever, he said. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter together and another child on the way.