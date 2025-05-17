Home News Proposed Muslim community in Texas sparks debate, investigations: Here's what we know

A complex debate surrounding a proposed Muslim community in Texas continues to grow, with The Christian Post's Ian M. Giatti joining Billy Hallowell on the most recent episode of "The Inside Story" podcast to break down all of the details.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a proposed Muslim community development in North Texas, citing concerns over potential violations of federal law," Giatti recently reported. "The investigation targets EPIC City, a 402-acre project backed by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) in Josephine, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas."

The planned development includes over 1,000 homes, a mosque, a K-12 faith-based school, clinics, retail shops, a community college and sports facilities, sparking controversy among Texas Republican leaders.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Read more here and listen to the podcast below for details:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify