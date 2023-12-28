Home Business Hobby Lobby gives 'glory to the newborn King' in nationwide Christmas ad

The chain retailer Hobby Lobby is distributing a Christmas message in newspapers across the United States, as it has for nearly 30 years.

Hobby Lobby, a faith-based arts and crafts store with more than 1,000 locations across the U.S., has published a Christmas message reading “Glory to the Newborn King” in newspapers nationwide. The advertisement, unveiled last week, features a picture of baby Jesus lying in a manger as a lamb looks up at Him. A star shines in the town of Bethlehem, which appears in the night sky in the background.

The ad also includes a passage from Isaiah 9:6, which declares, “And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” The message will appear in newspapers in every town where Hobby Lobby has a store. The retail outlet expressed gratitude that “with the addition of social media, many more thousands of people view and share the hope-filled messages.”

“This ad serves as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and celebrates what millions of people around the world and for centuries have considered a turning point in human history — the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Hobby Lobby identified the ad as a partnership with Need Him Ministry “to invite anyone who would like to know Jesus as Lord and Savior to contact chataboutjesus.com.” It also offers free Bibles on mobile devices at mardel.com/bible. Information about both websites is available at the bottom of the ad.

As explained on Hobby Lobby’s website, the company’s tradition of placing Christmas and Easter messages in newspapers dates back to 1995, when company founder David Green “felt commissioned by God” to provide “testimony” to newspapers about the true meaning of Christmas. One year later, Green created his first newspaper ad since receiving the commission.

“As you celebrate this Christmas season in the warmth of family and home, may you be drawn to the Savior; He who left the beauty of Heaven on our behalf and became like us, that we might become like Him,” the Christmas 1996 ad read. “If you know Jesus as your Savior, then this season already has a special meaning. If you do not, we encourage you [to] find a Bible-believing church in your community, and to discover a relationship with this Christmas with the God who loves you more than you can begin to imagine.”

The Hobby Lobby website noted that “before long, Hobby Lobby was placing beautiful full-page ads celebrating the real meaning of Christmas, Easter, and Independence Day in newspapers across the country.” The webpage devoted to “Holiday Messages” contains a catalog of Hobby Lobby’s Easter, Christmas and Independence Day messages published in newspapers dating back to Easter 1997.

Visitors to Hobby Lobby’s website can download the current and past Hobby Lobby holiday messages as PDF files and send them directly to a friend via email. The messages can also be shared directly on Pinterest, Facebook or Twitter by clicking on them.

According to the Hobby Lobby store directory, the company has just over 1,000 stores in the 48 contiguous U.S. states. The chain identifies its mission in part as “honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with biblical principles” as well as “providing a return on the family’s investment, sharing the Lord’s blessings with our employees, and investing in our community.”

Due to the company’s strong adherence to the Christian faith, all of its stores are closed on Sundays.