'Burn my house down': Inside the horrific threats against a Christian school administrator over student policies

The now-viral story about a Christian school administrator in Florida who is receiving death threats for emailing families about the school's biblical policies on marriage and gender continues to reverberate.

On this week'sInside Story: From the Christian Post, reporter Ian M. Giatti explores the ins and outs of the story, what unfolded, how the media covered it — and why journalists must do better when approaching stories about Christian doctrine.

He also recounts his interview with Barry McKeen, the school administrator at the center of the controversy. Read the story in its entirety here and listen to Giatti break it all down on The Inside Story brought to you by The Christian Post:

