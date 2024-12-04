Home News 5 revelations from the House COVID-19 report

Several allegations made during the early stages of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic that were dismissed as conspiracy theories might have been factually accurate, contends a new report from congressional Republicans.

Released by the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Committee On Oversight and Accountability's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the "After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward" report covers the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting both successes and failures.

The report presents several findings focusing on the origins of the virus, the management of public health measures and the long-term consequences of the pandemic response. It also drew condemnation from Democrats who claim the report only "fueled extreme narratives" and "vilified our nation's scientists and public health officials."

The following pages detail five highlights from the report.