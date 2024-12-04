5 revelations from the House COVID-19 report

By CP Staff,
Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Feb. 3, 2021.
Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Feb. 3, 2021. | HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Several allegations made during the early stages of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic that were dismissed as conspiracy theories might have been factually accurate, contends a new report from congressional Republicans. 

Released by the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Committee On Oversight and Accountability's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the "After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward" report covers the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting both successes and failures.

The report presents several findings focusing on the origins of the virus, the management of public health measures and the long-term consequences of the pandemic response. It also drew condemnation from Democrats who claim the report only "fueled extreme narratives" and "vilified our nation's scientists and public health officials."

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The following pages detail five highlights from the report.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.