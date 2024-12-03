Home News Fmr. Texas salon owner jailed for defying COVID-19 rules experiences miracle healing before winning big election

Shelley Luther is a walking miracle — and now she's also an elected official.

Luther, a former Dallas salon owner who made national headlines for defying COVID-19 lockdown orders, just won a seat in the Texas Legislature, capturing House District 62.

But it was her path before achieving electoral victory that captured the most attention. Luther was briefly jailed for keeping her salon open during the pandemic. Then, she faced a near-death experience. Luther recently spoke with Christian Post reporter Ian Giatti about her ultimate overcomer story.

Listen to Giatti break it all down and read the full story here:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

