Pastor talks historic NYC church's rich history, mission to 'make traditional church cool'

The historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City has been around since 1808, with the house of worship's new pastor on a profound mission: to "make traditional church cool."

“Abyssinian, it will always be a traditional Baptist church,” the Rev. Kevin R. Johnson recently told The Christian Post's Leonardo Blair. “We have to make it engaging so that those who want this type of experience with Christ will feel like, ‘you know what? I can wear a tie and still be cool. I can wear a dress and still be cool.’”

Listen to Blair discuss the church's history and mission — and read the original story:

