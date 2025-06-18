Home News 'You will hear from Heaven': Trump shares message from Huckabee amid speculation that US could enter Iran conflict

After returning to Washington, D.C., early from the G7 Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump called a National Security meeting to address the escalating Israel-Iran conflict and to consider whether the United States should join in strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

On Tuesday evening, Trump shared a personal message of encouragement that he received from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, further increasing recent speculation that the United States may join Israel’s military operation against Iran — potentially in the form of a joint strike on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

The Israeli military reportedly lacks bunker-buster munitions powerful enough to penetrate the deeply fortified underground facilities at sites such as Fordow.

"From Mike Huckabee, a Pastor, Politician, Ambassador, and Great Person!" –President Donald J. Trump @USAmbIsraelpic.twitter.com/hB9oD0WTQk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2025

Trump has already warned that the U.S. would get involved if Iran targets American forces in the region. However, given Israel’s recent successes against the Iranian military — including its establishment of air superiority over Iran — many analysts now believe that the risks of U.S. involvement are significantly lower than they were at the outset of the conflict.

Upon his return to the U.S., when asked by reporters if he is trying to reach a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Trump responded, “I’m not looking for a ceasefire, we’re looking at better than a ceasefire, an end, a real end, not a ceasefire.”

Trump also told reporters he no longer wants to negotiate.

“They should have done the deal. I told them, ‘Do the deal,’” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “So I don’t know. I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also appeared to issue a veiled warning to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," the American president wrote.

He also reiterated his warning that U.S. personnel should not be targeted in the war.

His next post to Truth Social contained a short message in all capital letters, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Trump also wrote in a post that the U.S. has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” apparently referring to Israel’s use of American-made systems.

This comment came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli Air Force had "paved a highway to Tehran."

Israeli Foreign Policy expert, Prof. Amnon Aran, told the BBC that Trump’s “evolving rhetoric” on Iran suggests he is moving towards U.S. participation in the Israeli operation.

“All the proclamations and statements by President Trump are reflecting this gradual shift towards a greater inclination to intervene,” Amnon said. He also said the increasingly hostile rhetoric is "very difficult to row back from.”

These statements were made against the backdrop of an increasing U.S. military presence in the Middle East, including specific army units needed for carrying out targeted strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities; these include refueling planes, strategic bombers capable of carrying the heavy bunker buster bombs needed to penetrate reinforced sites, and naval aircraft carriers to prevent Iranian attacks on U.S. forces in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump shared a text message he received from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in which Huckabee described him as “the most consequential President in a century — maybe ever.”

Huckabee mentioned the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 campaign, which is believed to be associated with the Iranian regime.

“God spared you in Butler, PA,” the U.S. Ambassador wrote. “The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else. You have many voices speaking to you, Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice.”

He added, “No president in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945.”

“You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU!”

Huckabee called himself the president's “appointed servant in this land” and said he trusts Trump’s instincts.

“I will not abandon this post,” Huckabee said. “Our flag will NOT come down!”

"I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else's."

This article was originally published by All Israel News.