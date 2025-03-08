Home News Hundreds killed in worst violence since Islamic rebels overthrew Assad in Syria: 'Widespread field executions'

Hundreds of people, including over 125 civilians, have been killed along Syria’s Mediterranean coast in what authorities consider the deadliest burst of violence since Islamic rebels defeated President Bashar al Assad’s forces in December.

More than 225 people have died in the fighting that erupted in Latakia and Tartous this week, according to a Friday tally from the Syrian Network for Human Rights, notes CNN.

The group documented at least 125 civilian fatalities, alleging “widespread field executions” of young men and adult males “without clear distinction between civilians and others.”

The Syrian government has disputed the toll and said an “emergency committee” was tracking claims of abuses, according to the network. It pledged to “refer those who exceeded command instructions during the recent military and security operation to the military court.”

A security source told state news agency SANA of “individual violations” by troops responding to “large, unorganized crowds” travelling to the coast. Official statements indicated that at least 150 security personnel had been killed since Thursday, with 300 more captured by pro-Assad militants.

The violence has shaken areas once regarded as strongholds of Alawite support for Assad, who ruled Syria until last year. His family’s regime ended after Islamist factions removed him from power, although some loyalists retained weapons.

Syria’s Alawites, around 10% of the population, had significant influence in the previous administration, and many surrendered their arms while others kept resisting.

In an address Friday, Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Jolani, vowed to track down those responsible for killing security personnel. He also urged officers to avoid disproportionate reactions, addressing widespread reports of civilian casualties in the clashes.

An official was quoted as saying that the government targeted “former military and security leaders affiliated with the defunct regime.”

Saudi Arabia, a key ally of the new government, denounced what it termed “crimes committed by outlaw groups.”

Videos on social media showed both security personnel and men in civilian clothing lying dead near vehicles and in residential zones. Footage from a town near al Jinderiyah depicted women mourning at least 20 men in civilian attire who appeared to have been shot. Other clips filmed at night showed security forces firing extensively at unidentified attackers.

Some videos suggested government forces had entered Al-Qardaha, the Assad family’s hometown, amid explosions. A Defence Ministry official confirmed that operations there aimed to eliminate “the remnants of the former regime.”

The Health Ministry said pro-Assad elements attacked six hospitals in rural Latakia and Tartous on Thursday night, causing fatalities among staff and patients. An activist, Abdul Rahman Taleb, reported an assault in Latakia while he documented events, adding that Alawites offered him protection until reinforcements arrived.

Various Syrian cities have witnessed demonstrations both for and against the transitional authorities.