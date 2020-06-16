‘I saw this baby fight for life’: This ‘big lie’ stunned Abby Johnson

Abby Johnson's incredible transformation from Planned Parenthood clinic director to one of the most powerful and prolific voices in the pro-life movement has understandably attracted a lot of attention, with her story being told in the book and movie "Unplanned."

And now Johnson is sharing additional elements of her stunning journey in Pure Flix's "Beautiful Lives," a new TV series that features Johnson speaking with other former clinic workers and abortion industry workers who have found true freedom after leaving their careers behind.

In the first episode of the series, Johnson reveals how she first came to join Planned Parenthood as a volunteer and, over the course of subsequent years, rose through the ranks to become a clinic director.

"I was so good at justifying sin at that point in my life that I could justify just about anything," she said, noting that she was truly lost and adrift during that time in her life.

Among Johnson's responsibilities at the clinic was handling money the facility made from its abortion procedures — something she now looks back on with clearer vision.

"It was my job to take the money to the bank and after a full day of committing abortions. ... I would have two large cash bags ... just full, I mean overflowing with cash," she said. "It was nothing to have $20, $30,000 in these bags. I didn't really see it then, but now I recognize how lucrative it really was and that it truly was a cash business."

Johnson shared that she started having reservations about her role at the clinic when she was told that the organization would build "the largest abortion facility in the western hemisphere."

The facility was slated to perform abortions later on in pregnancy — and while many people were excited, Johnson said she didn't quite feel right about it.

But the final straw came when Johnson was asked to assist a doctor during an ultrasound abortion; what she saw changed everything.

"During that abortion on a 13 week old baby ... I saw this baby fight for his life against the abortion instruments," she said. "I had believed that the unborn didn't have any sensory development, didn't feel anything."

Johnson continued, "And so to see this, I was surprised, and then [I] also realized it had been this big lie and then I thought, 'What else have we been lying about?'"

Billy Hallowell, author of "The Armageddon Code," has contributed to TheBlaze, the Washington Post, Human Events, the Daily Caller, Mediaite, and the Huffington Post, among other news sites. Through journalism, media, public speaking appearances, and the blogosphere, Hallowell has worked as a journalist and commentator for more than a decade.