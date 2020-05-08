‘I Still Believe’ now available on Blu Ray/DVD after shutdown of theaters expedites release

The film “I Still Believe” based on the love story of Christian artist Jeremy Camp and his first wife, Melissa, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD after its theatrical run was halted by nationwide shutdowns of movie theaters in response to the new coronavirus.

Along with being available on Blu-ray and DVD, the film is also available to rent through On Demand platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and cable providers. The film's theatrical run was cut short because of the global coronavirus pandemic. It became available across all platforms on premium VOD on March 27 and is now available for purchase.

“I Still Believe” chronicles the story of Camp, an award-winning Christian singer, and his first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning, who died in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

Named after Camp’s popular song, “I Still Believe” was produced under the Erwin Brothers’ newly-formed studio Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate. The film stars country singer Shania Twain, who plays the role of Camp's mother opposite actor Gary Sinise, who portrays Camp's father. Actress Britt Robertson gives a stellar performance of Camp's late wife, Melissa, and the role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa.

The Blu-ray/DVD includes special features such as Audio Commentary with Director Andy Erwin & Writer-Director Jon Erwin, a "Bart & Jeremy" featurette and deleted scenes.

Despite low theater attendance during the film’s debut weekend, “I Still Believe,” landed at No. 1 on its March 13 opening.

The Lionsgate film, made with a budget of $12 million, brought in over $9 million in ticket sales.

The Christian Post has partnered with Lionsgate to offer readers a chance to win a free copy of the faith-based film. Visit our Facebook page to learn how to win your copy.