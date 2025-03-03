Home News Idaho passes $50M school choice program to give families 'abundant schooling options'

One of the few Republican-led states that had yet to implement a private school choice program passed a plan to offer up to $50 million in tax credits to families for private school or homeschool educational expenses.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 93 on Thursday, which will allow private schoolers and home-schoolers to claim a refundable tax credit worth $5,000. The program will offer $7,500 to special needs students.

According to the bill's text, the total amount of tax credits authorized shall not exceed $50 million each tax year. The state tax commission, which is charged with administering the program, will create a waiting list "demonstrating who would be eligible on a first-come, first-served basis if the annual maximum limit … increased."

After clearing the Republican-led House with a 42-28 vote, the bill passed in the Republican-led Senate last month on a 20-15 vote before it made its way to the governor's desk.

Little said in a statement that the bill's passage means that the state now "boasts even more abundant schooling options for Idaho students and families."

"Combined with the continuation of Idaho's astoundingly successful LAUNCH program, Idaho has become the first state to offer education freedom from kindergarten through career," Little said.

The LAUNCH program provides students who meet certain requirements a one-time opportunity to have 80% of tuition and fees covered for an eligible institution.

"Idaho's commitment to education is growing every year. I am proud that we have put close to $17 BILLION into our K-12 public school system since I took office and increased public school funding by close to 60 percent in just a few years," Little continued. "Our investments in education initiatives have increased 80 percent overall since my first year in office. In addition, Idaho ranks first in the nation for our return on investment in public schools."

Idaho was one of the few Republican-led states that had yet to enact a school choice program. In 2022, Arizona passed what is considered to be one of the most robust school choice policies in the country during former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's term.

"Idaho can have it all — strong public schools AND education freedom. Providing high-quality education for Idaho students will always be our top priority," the Republican governor stated.

In the days leading up to the bill's signing, the legislation attracted significant attention from the public. One reason is that President Donald Trump wrote in a Feb. 16 Truth Social post that the bill has his "complete and total support," saying it "must pass." Another factor that contributed to the media buzz is the response from some Idaho residents.

Critics of school choice programs argue that directing state funds to pay for private school tuition will take money away from public schools. Meanwhile, supporters say such programs enable parents to choose the best education for their children and helps them afford alternatives when local public school systems are not meeting their expectations.

The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee received more than 1,000 emails from constituents before a public hearing on the bill on Feb. 5. Ninety-four percent of the messages opposed the bill and asked the committee to reject it, while 6% expressed support for it, Idaho Education News reported.

Many behind the emails obtained by the news outlet identified themselves as teachers and administrators and others claimed to be parents, grandparents or "concerned taxpayers."

"Instead of using public funds to subsidize private schools, I urge the Legislature to invest in strengthening our public education system," one of the emails stated. "Ensuring equitable funding for teacher salaries, classroom resources, and support services will have a far greater impact on improving outcomes for all Idaho students."

Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly declared in a Thursday statement that "Bringing vouchers to Idaho is a huge mistake," warning that House Bill 93 is just the "beginning."

"Our members will fight every step of the way to limit and roll back the damage caused by this legislation," McInelly wrote.

In an op-ed published by Idaho Education News, Rubi Dagostino, a homeschool mother from Nampa, called passage of House Bill 93 "an opportunity" for a family like hers with a 17-year-old son struggling with autism and a daughter who needs "constant care."

"He also has severe environmental and food allergies that made attending a traditional public school nearly impossible," she said. "He was constantly getting sick, and I was frequently called to pick him up early. Despite being in special education, he was not making progress because his health and challenges weren’t being adequately addressed. On top of that, my son endured bullying, which only made his struggles more unbearable."

Dagostino claimed that opposition to the bill is "primarily led by district superintendents and teachers’ union leaders" while some parents who are "struggling and working to support our families" see the legislation as a "lifeline." She stated that homeschooling "places an enormous financial strain on families" due to the costs of materials and resources. She beleives House Bill 93 will "provide the support necessary."

"I have heard opponents of this bill claim that families already have enough options. But my story proves that claim is simply not true," she continued. "Many families — especially those with children who have special needs — are forced to make impossible sacrifices just to ensure their children receive a suitable education. School choice should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford it; it should be a right available to every family who needs it."

State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, a Republican, issued a statement Thursday in support of the bill, saying that critics must "remember that public schools are and will continue to be the schools of choice for the vast majority of Idaho parents and that we need to ensure the highest level of support for all parent choices, including those in public education."