'I'm sorry': Drunk driver who killed pastor in wrong-way crash speaks to wife, kids at sentencing

Marcel McMillan, sentenced to 22-and-a-half years for causing a fatal crash in Michigan that claimed the life of 63-year-old Pastor Dean Elliott, addressed Elliott’s grieving family during his sentencing, expressing remorse for his actions. This tragic event unfolded when McMillan drove the wrong way on US-131, leading to the deadly collision.

McMillan, who pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated, causing death, spoke directly to the Elliott family, saying, “I just want to apologize to the family, because it’s not purposely done. I know I got to put you guys through a lot. I didn’t mean to do it. I’m sorry,” as reported by 13 On Your Side.

His statement came during an emotional moment in the courtroom where Elliott’s wife, Brenda, and their children were present.

Brenda Elliott recounted the harrowing experience of learning about her husband’s death. She described checking a news app for traffic updates only to discover a report of the fatal crash. This led her to the crash scene, where she eventually learned of her husband’s death from a state trooper, a moment she described as being like a “tragic and sad movie.”

Dean Elliott, who was en route to preach at a local church, was a beloved missionary and pastor associated with the ministry Abounding Hope, which he ran with his wife. His ministry, according to a statement on their website, involved extensive travel across 58 countries, predominantly focusing on evangelizing Eurasia.

During the sentencing, Brenda Elliott addressed McMillan, acknowledging her forgiveness but underlining the need for justice and societal protection from such dangerous behaviors. She expressed hope that McMillan would use the time in prison to change the direction of his life.

Elliott’s children also shared the personal toll the loss of their father had taken. His son lamented his absence at critical family moments like his wedding, where a sign replaced his father. His daughter spoke of her diminished ability to focus and maintain emotional energy, which had significantly impacted her life since the tragedy.

The pastor was driving to Manistee Assembly of God on the day of the accident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has implemented measures like additional signs and wrong-way detection systems, especially on interchanges known for such incidents.

Pastor Patrick Pointer, who had recently stepped down from leading the church, said at the time, “Dean celebrated his own triumphal entry into Heaven and the arms of Jesus!” He reflected on Elliott’s dedication to his faith and his passionate pursuit of serving others.

Pastor Joe Coffman of Northpoint Assembly of God described Elliott as a “missionary evangelist” who loved his family and church. M. Wayne Benson, from Paraclete Ministries, remembered Elliott for his spiritual growth and commitment to missions’ evangelism, which significantly influenced many, including the establishment of a congregation in Kentwood, Michigan.