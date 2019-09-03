'I'm thankful to God': 11-y-o boy miraculously survives after being run over by semi-truck

An 11-year-old boy who was run over by a semi-truck is thanking God for saving his life — and for allowing him to return home less than a week after the accident.

Emilio Corrales, who also goes by "Mio, was riding his bike on the walkway portion of a bridge that allows the highway to cross the Arkansas River, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. At the same time, Robert Baldridge, 55, was traveling northbound in a Peterbilt semi on the bridge, local station KWCH reports.

Corrales’ bike reportedly swerved off the bike path and into the northbound lane of the highway right in front of the semi. The semi struck both the bike and Emilio before the driver stopped and tried to help the little boy.

Emilio, who was visiting his grandmother at the time of the accident, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with several torn ligaments, a fractured skull and other cuts and bruises.

But one week after the accident, the young boy is returning home, expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm thankful to God because I didn't die," he told KWCH. "I thought I was going to die when I got hit by a semi-truck."

Emilio, an avid wrestler in Colorado, said he’s thankful for all the prayer and support he’s received over the last week. "They prayed and believed in me and I'm just thankful for that," he said. "I'm ready to go home, I'm happy I get to go home."

The 11-year-old's father, Oscar Corrales, started a GoFundMe called "Little Man Emilio aka Mio" to help cover the medical expenses with the goal of raising $20,000.

"I’m a single father trying to raise a little money for helping some of this medical stuff and bills and for Emilio transportation," Corrales, who said his “heart was shattered” after his son's accident, wrote on the page.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the father said, “I want to thank God for everything he has done in my life but especially for what he has done in this past week for giving my son a Milio the heart of a lion.” He added that the experience has proven “God is good.”

He also thanked as many people as he could, from EMTs to hospital staff to prayer warriors, emphasizing that his son’s strength has left him “speechless.”

A similar miracle occurred earlier this year when 5-year-old Landen Hoffman survived with “zero evidence of brain damage” after being viciously thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America. The random attack was carried out by Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, who was “looking for someone to kill." Aranda was later sentenced to 19 years in prison.

More than 15 medical procedures or surgeries were required as a result of the April attack, including treatment for fluid in Landen's lungs and stomach and a stent in a vein running through his liver.

But in August, the little boy’s family thanked God for his surprising recovery. “The Lord is good, and we are thankful,” an update read. “We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.”

“There is hard work ahead! And, our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant. We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show us throughout this journey.”

Apologist Lee Strobel, whose latest book The Miracles Answer Book investigates modern-day miracles, told The Christian Post miracles are evidence that “God is still active in our world” today.

“There are a lot of people who claim miraculous things can happen, but do we have scientific evidence or strong empirical data to back them up? I believe we do, in many cases,” he said. “Yes, there are cases where things were exaggerated and other cases of fraud, but that doesn’t explain away all the miracle claims. I document miracles that have taken place where we have strong evidence for them.”

“Miracles point people to God,” he added. “They let us know that God is still active in our world and intervening supernaturally in people's lives and making a difference.”