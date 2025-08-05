Home News Inside Hollywood's shocking shift toward faith

In this episode of The Inside Story, Billy Hallowell sits down with Leah Klett of The Christian Post to unpack Lifetime's bold move into the faith-based film space.

With big names like Chrissy Metz, Alexa PenaVega, Kat Graham, and Paula Patton leading four new inspirational films, this marks a notable cultural shift.

Klett shares exclusive insights from her interviews with the actresses and explains why Hollywood is finally waking up to the power of authentic Christian storytelling.

From Alexa’s answered prayers to Paula’s redemption story, this conversation explores how faith is growing in influence inside Tinseltown:

