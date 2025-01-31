Christian persecution exploding across the globe: Chaos in North Korea, China, Nigeria — and More

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
A man stands at the entrance of the rehabilitated Presbyterian Church on a Christmas Day in Jaranwala on December 25, 2023. More than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalized in an hours-long riot in Jaranwala in Punjab province on August 16, 2023, after allegations that a Quran had been desecrated spread through the city.
What is the current state of persecution across the globe? What price do Christians who openly share their faith while living in restrictive and dangerous nations like North Korea, Nigeria and China pay?

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman joins Billy Hallowell to share the shocking statistics, explore the worst nations to live as a believer — and break down some of the most heartbreaking stories at the center of the persecution paradigm.

Click here and here to read more of Kamman's coverage

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

