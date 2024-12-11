Home News Inside the major Supreme Court case on puberty blockers, body-mutilating surgeries for youth

The U.S. Supreme Court is once again poised to make a splash with United States v. Skrmetti, a case that will decide whether Tennessee can ban puberty blockers and body-mutilating surgeries from being performed on young Americans who exhibit gender dysphoria.

The Christian Post's Jon Brown was on the ground inside and outside the high court last Wednesday during oral arguments. He joins Billy Hallowell on this week’s "The Inside Story" to share background on the case, what he heard and experienced — and what both sides are contending.

Listen to Brown break down the details and read the original story:

