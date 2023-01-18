Is Congress Christian? Politicians' religious beliefs vs. the general public (and why it matters)

Is Congress Christian? A recent Pew Research Center study explores the religious composition of the 118th Congress — and the findings are pretty stunning.

Christian Post reporter Ian M. Giatti joins the show to explain why the House and Senate are way more Christian "on paper" than the general public, and why it matters.

"It's kind of an interesting find," he said, noting he sees a disconnect between the religious designation and what Congress tends to legislatively pass. "I don't see that reflected in the legislation."

Giatti believes these religious identifications could have much to do with "how lawmakers view the identification of 'Christian' as a way to further their own self-interest."

Listen to the fascinating conversation:

