Jamie Foxx says he went to 'Hell and back'; thanks God, family for miraculous recovery

Jamie Foxx spoke publicly for the first time since being hospitalized for an unknown “medical complication” earlier this year and credited God, his family and the medical team for saving his life.

Earlier this year, Foxx was hospitalized with a condition his family has kept a secret. Several reports speculated that the actor had suffered a stroke but was never confirmed.

Foxx broke his silence on Saturday, giving thanks to God and everyone else who has prayed and supported him.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages," the “Ray” star said in an Instagram video.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

“I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

The famous actor credited God, his daughter, Corinne, and his sister for “saving [his] life.” He also said how grateful he was for his family's discretion in not sharing what happened to him. In his message, Foxx also did not disclose details about his medical emergency or prognosis.

However, the entertainer quashed a few rumors that had circulated online about his condition. The comedian joked about rumors that he was blind and said he was not paralyzed.

He then addressed the seriousness of what he went through, without giving any details.

"I went to Hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," he added. "But I’m coming back and I’m able to work. So I want to thank the people who let me work. And I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got."

In the caption of Foxx’s video post, he wrote: “Thank u a billion to everybody … been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through …”

Several celebrities and notable people left messages of encouragement, including many Christians.

Rapper Lecrae commented: “God is good. Take your time man. You owe us nothing.”

Lecrae’s label mate, Andy Mineo, added: “Every day you’re here you make this place more enjoyable. You provide the world with so many memories, laughs, art & smiles. Glad you’re still here and well!!! We love you Foxx!”

Pastor John Gray quoted the words of the famous gospel song "No Weapon" that Foxx sang at an awards over a decade ago that went viral video.