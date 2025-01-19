Home News Jayden Daniels leads Washington to first NFC Championship in 33 years: ‘We believe in the man upstairs’

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was all smiles after Saturday night's upset victory over the top-seeded Detroit Lions as he led the Washington Commanders to the franchise's first NFC Championship game in 33 years.

Known for his poise at such a young age, the 24-year-old credited his team's shared faith in God when asked after the game what the team knew that other people didn't.

"Man, it just starts with our faith in God," he said. "As a team, we believe. We believe in each other; we believe in the Man upstairs."

"We are going to go out there, we are going to fight; we prepared the right way," he continued. "We put in the work to get to this point now. We got … a couple of more games left. We will see who we are playing tomorrow. I just love this team."

Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Lousiana State University and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, passed for 299 yards with two passing touchdowns against the Lions and also picked up 51 rushing yards.

During last week's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Daniels was asked how he remained "so calm" and "so poised" as he led the Commanders on a game-winning drive late in the game.

"Trust in the Lord God," he replied. "There's nothing I should worry about, man. Put all my worries on Him."

"He'll take care of the rest," Daniels added.

Daniels frequently credits the Lord in his post-game interviews.

In October, after the Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears with a game-winning Hail Mary pass, Daniels praised God for allowing him to quickly heal from an injury the week prior.

"Without Him, I don't even think I'd be playing this week," he said.

In the past, Daniels credited LSU Director of Player Retention Sherman Wilson with helping him grow his faith while he transitioned to the school.

"Being around [Wilson], I kind of got back into my faith more, always giving glory to God. [Jesus] died on the cross for us; anything is possible with Him," Daniels said in November 2023, according to the LSU athletics website. "Coming back out here, trying to figure out my life, I wanted to stop trying to put so much pressure on me and just give everything to God, letting Him take care of it."

"As I mature, grow up more and dive deeper into my faith, I just know that it's God's plan with everything," he said. "As much as I want to rush stuff, I can't. What's there for me and what's meant for me, God's always going to provide that."

The Commanders are now one win away from the Super Bowl. They will take on the winner of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.