NFL's Jayden Daniels proclaims 'nothing but God' after Hail Mary pass

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels gave glory to God after he successfully orchestrated a Hail Mary pass at the conclusion of a recent game that propelled his team to a come-from-behind victory.

Daniels threw the pass at the end of the team’s match with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In a post-game interview with CBS Sports, Daniels reflected on the play that enabled his team to secure an 18-15 victory over the Bears at the last minute.

When asked to “describe that final play,” Daniels responded, “Nothing but God, man.” According to Daniels, “without Him, I don’t even think I’d be playing this week.”

Daniels’ comments come after a recent rib injury threatened to keep him off the field. He credited his recovery to “a lot of long hours, long days,” adding, “I put myself in the position to go out here.”

Daniels once again recited the phrase “nothing but God” as he addressed his recovery and previously said, “all glory to God” before he was asked to elaborate on his injury.

Sunday’s post-game interview with CBS Sports wasn't the first time Daniels had displayed his Christian faith following a victory.

In September, after delivering what ESPN described as a “flawless” performance on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Daniels told the news outlet that he wanted to “give credit to my receiver and my running backs and most importantly, give credit to God.”

When ESPN’s Lisa Sellers informed Daniels that he had secured “the highest [completion percentage] for a rookie ever in the history of this league,” the athlete once again turned back to his faith by replying “give glory to God, man.”

Daniels expressed confidence that he “wouldn’t be in this position without Him” and maintained that “I can’t do nothing without Him.”

In a Sept. 15 Instagram post following the Commanders’ victory over the New York Giants, Daniels shared the passage Proverbs 3:5-6, which reads, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight."

In a piece for the Players’ Tribune in April after he had entered the NFL draft, Daniels said, “I feel like everything God has put me through has prepared me for a moment like this.” He also recalled how, during “my journey, I did my best to make the right decisions.”

“I made the choices that I hoped would lead me here before I knew it was written. That’s called faith,” he added.

In an acceptance speech delivered after he won the highly coveted Heisman Trophy last year while at Louisiana State University, Daniels praised God as his “rock” and “savior” who “blessed me with the talents and ability to get here, all the special people here to develop these skills.”

Speaking to LSU Sports.net last year, Daniels pointed to LSU player relations manager Sherman Wilson as the source of encouragement who helped him embrace his Christian faith.

“Being around him, I kind of got back into my faith more, always giving glory to God,” he explained. “He died on the cross for us; anything is possible with Him.”

“Coming back out here, trying to figure out my life, I wanted to stop trying to put so much pressure on me and just give everything to God, letting Him take care of it,” Daniels recalled.

Daniels also described how his renewed Christian faith has helped him not to “worry about things I can’t control” and to have hope in “God’s plan with everything.”