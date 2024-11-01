Home News Dodgers player says 'God is absolutely good' after World Series win

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen gave glory to God after his team won the World Series against the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

In an interview with the MLB Network after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees to become the 2024 World Series champions, Treinen told reporter Robert Flores that he felt “overwhelming joy” after the victory. “God is absolutely good. I got to give a shout out to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this moment,” he added.

When asked “who was the first person you thought of on the final out,” Treinen responded: “God.”

Treinen’s remarks followed the Dodgers’ 7-6 victory over the Yankees in the fifth game of the World Series. The Dodgers won four games against the Yankees in the World Series, thereby enabling them to clinch the coveted title.

Although Treinen has a limited social media presence compared to many professional athletes, his Christian faith still features prominently on his socials. The name associated with his X profile is “BlakeTreinen” accompanied by a picture of a cross and the U.S. flag. The biography on his X account proclaims: “I love Jesus Christ he is my savior.”

Last year, Treinen cited his Christian faith when speaking out against the Dodgers’ decision to recognize the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — a group of men in drag who dress up as Catholic nuns — as part of the team’s celebration of LGBT pride month.

In a statement shared by prominent worship artist Sean Feucht, Treinen expressed disappointment that his team was honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence because “many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.”

Treinen suggested that he was willing to accept whatever consequences might have come with speaking out: “I understand that playing baseball is a privilege, and not a right. My convictions with Jesus Christ will always come first.”

“Inviting the [Sisters] of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith,” he added. “This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports.”

After asserting that “Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins,” Treinen shared Bible verses that informed his opinion on the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, including Galatians 6:7. The Bible passage declares: “do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked; a man reaps what he sows.”

“This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith, and I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the [Dodgers] to ‘honor’ the [Sisters] of Perpetual Indulgence,” he concluded. Treinen also quoted Joshua 24:15 to make it clear where his loyalties lie: “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

In 2016, before he joined the Dodgers, Treinen participated in Faith and Family Night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. He was one of several players who shared their testimonies in front of 2,000 people.