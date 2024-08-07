Home News JD Vance crosses paths with Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, calls her 'disgraceful'

GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, walked over to Vice President Kamala Harris' Air Force Two and criticized her in front of the press pool after his plane landed on the same tarmac in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Wednesday.



Approaching the reporters stationed near Air Force Two at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, where Harris had already departed in her motorcade, Vance told them he "wanted to see if we could look at the plane" because "hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months."

Vance and Harris on the same tarmac in Eau Claire.



Vance comes over to cameras covering AF2 arrival...



"... hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months. I also thought you guys may get lonely, bc the VP doesn't answer q's from reporters..."



Vid: @WEAU13Newspic.twitter.com/QhUS2MtEby — James Stratton (@StrattonWISN) August 7, 2024

Vance expressed sympathy for the reporters, noting how Harris has not answered reporters' questions since replacing President Joe Biden as the presumptive 2024 Democratic nominee last month.

"I also thought you guys might get lonely because the vice president doesn't answer questions from reporters and hasn't for 17 days," Vance said.

"Did they give you guys an explanation for why she won't take questions from reporters?" Vance asked the press gaggle, none of whom responded.

"I hope that she changes her mind because it would be good for the American people, and I think it would be good for you all if she actually ran a real campaign instead of one from a basement with a teleprompter," he added.

Vance turned to walk away before a reporter asked him what he would like to hear from Harris.

"I just want her to answer some questions," Vance said. "I'd love her to answer just what she wants to do and also explain why every single position she has has changed."

"She pretends to be a tough-on-crime prosecutor, yet here she is wanting to defund the police. She's the border czar, yet she's opened up the American southern border. This is a person who has to answer some questions from the media, and it's disgraceful that she runs from you guys," he continued.

"I wish she paid more attention to you all," Vance added as he walked away.

After footage of Vance's pit stop at Air Force Two went viral on X, Vance tweeted, "I thought the reporters traveling with Kamala might be a little lonely given that she never answers questions from them, so I figured I'd come say hello and check out my new plane while I was at it."

Both Vance and Harris had competing events in Eau Claire on Wednesday.

Harris' campaign stop in the city as part of her tour through the battleground states marks her first rally since announcing Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as her running mate on Tuesday.

Wisconsin is one of the key swing states in the upcoming presidential election. In 2020, President Biden won the state with fewer than 21,000 votes.