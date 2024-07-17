Home News JD Vance: 5 things to know about Trump's VP pick

Former President Donald Trump, who officially became the Republican nominee for President of the United States Monday, announced on the social media platform Truth Social that he has selected Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate. If the Trump-Vance ticket is elected, Vance would become the 50th Vice President of the United States.

Vance, first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, gained notoriety for his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which was later made into a movie directed by Ron Howard that featured Glenn Close and Amy Adams. Trump highlighted the credentials of his running mate, detailing how he “honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of the Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association.”

The Republican vice presidential nominee is expected to receive much more scrutiny than a presidential running mate typically would in light of the advanced age of the actual nominee, his ongoing legal troubles and the attempt on his life over the weekend. Here are five things to know about J.D. Vance.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe