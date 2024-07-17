Home News 4 things to know about Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Trump's VP pick

Following former President Donald Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, the Republican lawmaker’s wife has received renewed attention now that her husband, if elected, would become the second in command.

Usha Chilukuri Vance and her husband have been married since 2014. She is an accomplished attorney and the daughter of Indian immigrants.

In a Monday announcement posted to Truth Social, Trump revealed that he chose Usha’s husband as his vice president after “lengthy deliberation.” Trump highlighted Vance’s military service and educational background, promising that his running mate “will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.”

Now that Trump has officially declared Vance his running mate, the Republican lawmaker’s wife has been thrust into the national spotlight alongside him.

Here are 4 things to know about Usha Chilukuri Vance’s childhood, career and married life: