Actress Jen Lilley encourages others to ‘Wake Up’ and reignite their faith

So many people go through life believing in God but not fully experiencing the completeness of His presence. Sadly, they feel stuck and spiritually stagnant, questioning if there is more to faith than attending church, being happy once in a while, or having their prayers go unanswered.

Actress Jen Lilley believes that Christians can reignite a vibrant faith by simply having a more committed and intimate relationship with Jesus, one that is rooted in truth, obedience and freedom.

“I really want people to feel seen, valued, loved and known,” says Lilley, who also co-hosts the "Into the Supernatural" podcast on the Edifi Podcast Network. “I think that's what every single person wants. I know that's what I want. I think that's how God created us. And so, the very first thing I want is for unbelievers — if they're seeking truth and they're asking the big questions — to find that with Jesus.”

In her latest book, Wake Up Your Faith: 365 Daily Encounters with Jesus, Lilley, who has forged a successful career in television and film, reveals powerful insight into God’s healing power, faithfulness and grace. With each daily reading, she guides her audience from a passive faith into a more spirit-filled life.

“I hope people would be as crazy as I am for Jesus,” explains Lilley, who appeared in 430 episodes of "Days of Our Lives" during her 10-year stint on the daytime soap opera. “I hope people will actually go out and pray for others. Like you see someone in Walgreens, go be bold. I want people to have their fire lit inside them to know that the time is now, the harvest is ripe. Go out and go make disciples.”

Lilley joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to encourage those who feel hesitant to boldly live out what they believe. Listen as she shares how to reignite your faith, claim the promises of God, and experience the presence of the Holy Spirit daily.

