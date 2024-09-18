Home News Jerry Falwell Jr. returns to Liberty University for the first time in over 3 years

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. visited the campus for the first time since he reached with a settlement with school officials regarding disputes over his 2020 resignation.

Falwell and his wife, Becki, attended a football game at the Lynchburg, Virginia-based Evangelical institution founded by his father on Saturday, having previously been banned from the campus during the litigation.

"It's so wonderful, after spending the better part of 40 years imagining and building what's here, to be able to come and enjoy it without all of the responsibility on my shoulders," Falwell told WSET News.

Falwell was barred from campus following his resignation in 2020 amid extramarital sexual misconduct allegations against him and his wife. Falwell's ban from the campus where his brother, Jonathan, now serves as chancellor was lifted last month.

The Falwells were greeted by dozens of attendees at the homecoming football game against the University of Texas at El Paso, according to WSET, including hugs and the occasional selfie.

"We see them in town; they come up to us and talk to us and want to get pictures and that was always happening the whole time. Looking forward to seeing all the students again," he said.

The son of Liberty University founder and prominent conservative religious political activist the Rev. Jerry Falwell, Jerry Falwell Jr. became head of the university following his father's death in 2007.

Falwell Jr. garnered national media attention during 2016 presidential election cycle when he became one of the first notable Evangelical leaders to endorse former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

In August 2020, the Liberty Board of Trustees announced that they had accepted Falwell's immediate resignation from his positions as chancellor, president and board of directors member.

The resignation came after revelations surfaced that Falwell's wife had had an affair with a 29-year-old man named Giancarlo Granda, which commenced several years earlier.

Granda later attempted to blackmail the couple, telling Reuters that the Liberty president was aware of the extramarital affair and even "enjoyed watching from the corner of the room."

While Falwell had acknowledged in a statement that his wife "had an inappropriate personal relationship with" Granda, he denied any involvement in the affair.

Later, in 2020, Falwell sued Liberty leadership, alleging that they accepted inaccurate claims against his moral character without any proper research and forced him to resign.

"While I have nothing but love and appreciation for the Liberty community, and I had hoped to avoid litigation, I must take the necessary steps to restore my reputation and hopefully help repair the damage to the Liberty University brand in the process," Falwell said in a statement in 2020.

Since 2020, Falwell and the university have filedvarious lawsuits against each other.

In July, Falwell and Liberty announced they reached a settlement, noting that this would resolve "all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters."

"This agreement is grounded in a firm commitment to protecting and preserving Liberty's original mission of developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world," they said.

"It is based on a mutual understanding regarding the amount Liberty University will pay its former president in authorized retirement and severance under the various disputed agreements and in keeping with the law; and the conditions under which the University will make use of Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr.'s name, image, and likeness."

The two parties noted they "regret the lengthy and painful litigation process," with each side taking "responsibility for their part in the disputes."

"Falwell acknowledges and apologizes for the errors in judgement and mistakes made during his time of leadership. The Board of Trustees acknowledge and apologize for the errors and mistakes made on their part as well," they added.