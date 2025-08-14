Home News Jets QB Justin Fields says he's 'addicted' to reading the Bible, letting Scripture guide his life

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields says his new daily habit of Bible reading has deepened his faith and shifted his focus from public approval to God's guidance.

In a clip from a training camp news conference on Tuesday that quickly gained traction online, the 25-year-old former Chicago Bear said he has grown more serious about his spiritual life over the past six months.

"I think I used to let other people's opinions shape mine," Fields told reporters. "But you can't do that because you'll start thinking like those opinions. I'm glad I've grown out of that stage, and I'm glad that the only approval I need now is from my teammates, my coaches and ultimately God."

The Ohio State University standout, who was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in March after an up-and-down three seasons with the Bears and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He said his commitment to Scripture has strengthened his relationship with God and offered him wisdom he hadn't realized was there.

"I've been getting closer to God — reading the Bible every day, building that relationship," he said. "There's so much wisdom and so many great lines I didn't even know about. Honestly, I'm low-key addicted to like getting my Bible each and every day just because I learn something new every day, and I'm able to apply it to my everyday life."

For those unsure where to start, he recommended the book of Proverbs. Fields, who grew up going to church, added that he regrets not developing the habit earlier.

"I was sleeping on the Bible earlier in my life," he said. "I wish I had started sooner. I encourage everyone to just read a little bit and go from there."

That commitment is reflected in the tattoo of 1 John 1:9 — his father's favorite verse — on his chest, the "Humble Over Hype" apparel he often wears, and the Bible app he told GQ in 2023 is the first thing he reaches for each morning.

"Just kind of how I like to get my day started off," he said.

In recent months, numerous college and NFL athletes have spoken openly about their faith and how it shapes their lives.

In March, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, said he had to hit "rock bottom" before he developed an appreciation for Jesus Christ.

"God's timing is perfect," he said.

"It's been such a special ride to let God take us through that," he contended. "God gave me the ability to try and lead and do that as best as I possibly can, and that's when I realized it's not about the stats or anything on the field. It's about how I carry myself, how I inspire others and try to bring people together and create a culture that allows you to be yourself and the best version of that, whatever that looks like."

In May, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson said he experienced "one of the most powerful and meaningful moments" of his life after being baptized. The athlete said that since embracing Christianity, he's found his identity in Christ and not his football career.

"As an athlete, I've spent hours, months and years training, competing, and pushing my limits, always striving for greatness and growth. But today wasn't about physical strength or winning a game; it was about surrendering my heart and declaring my faith in Jesus Christ," the 21-year-old said.

On the eve of fierce competition at the Conference USA Softball Championship in May, more than 70 players and coaches from six schools gathered at a hotel pool to witness 26 athletes be baptized following a campus worship event.

Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, now a broadcaster and outspoken Christian leader, recently told The Gospel Coalition that while these public expressions of faith among athletes are encouraging, they also come with responsibility.

"We have to be in prayer that brothers would be willing to critique, to speak truth in love to athletes. And that comes through relationship," Watson said. He cautioned that sometimes players are thrust into the spotlight too soon after making a faith statement, without the maturity or discipleship needed to sustain it.

"What happens a lot of times is that an athlete says, 'I love Jesus.' And then the next thing you know, every single Christian organization on campus and around campus wants you to come speak," he said. "It doesn't matter if you just became Christian yesterday or two days ago or if you just say it because that's what people say culturally."

Watson stressed that spiritual growth requires both grace and accountability. "Part of becoming more mature as a believer is in your own personal practice but also the helpful and loving critique of others," he said. "You help him along, you comment on what he's saying, and you faithfully and lovingly address it — but in the sense of growing him up in faith and not cutting him down."