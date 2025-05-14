Home News Pittsburgh Steelers' Kaleb Johnson gets baptized: 'I’ve found my true identity in Christ'

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson said he experienced “one of the most powerful and meaningful moments” of his life after being baptized, revealing he's found his identity in Christ and not his football career.

“Today, I experienced one of the most powerful and meaningful moments of my life, my baptism,” the 21-year-old captioned a video of his baptism on social media. "As an athlete, I’ve spent hours, months and years training, competing, and pushing my limits, always striving for greatness and growth. But today wasn’t about physical strength or winning a game it was about surrendering my heart and declaring my faith in Jesus Christ.”

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound standout out of Iowa said the moment marked a turning point in his life.

“Baptism is more than a tradition it’s a symbol of dying to my old self and rising anew in God’s grace, ready to walk in His purpose for me,” he wrote.

Johnson was selected by the Steelers with the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft. He finished his final season at Iowa with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, earning praise for his strength and speed.

As he begins his professional football career, Johnson said his sense of identity is rooted in something beyond the field.

“In a world where identity is often defined by performance, I’ve found my true identity in Christ not in trophies, titles, or stats, but in being loved, chosen, and redeemed. I’m so thankful for everyone who has supported me along this journey my family, teammates, coaches, and friends and I look forward to continuing this race of faith with trust in God’s plan for my life,” he concluded.

After being drafted by the Steelers, Johnson was also quick to credit God for his success: “My heart dropped. My heart sunk,” he said. “I had been waiting all day. It was a dream for me and my family. It’s an unreal feeling. I can’t explain it. I am more than excited now. I am blessed. I feel like God put it in his hands. I am a Steeler now. I am ready to work.”

He also shared several photos of himself working out and preparing for the upcoming NFL season on social media.

“I’m ready for everything that God has in store for me. IM COMING FOR IT ALL,” he said.

Johnson’s public profession of faith comes amid a wave of high-profile baptisms in recent months, as more athletes, entertainers and public figures have used their platforms to share their spiritual transformations.

In December, Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington was baptized at a church in New York City and received his ministry license — an event he revealed was prophesied decades ago.

Comedian Matt Rife also revealed he recently got baptized in a pool following the death of his grandfather, and said that even though he "hates" church, he wants to believe in God.

In 2023, comedian Rob Schneider announced he'd converted to Catholicism and felt called to leave behind the type of comedy he had performed in the past.

Earlier this month, on the eve of fierce competition at the Conference USA Softball Championship, more than 70 players and coaches from six schools gathered at a hotel pool to witness 26 athletes be baptized following a campus worship event.

"On May 5th, we witnessed 29 baptisms at WKU on South Lawn. Several CUSA softball players attended the event, but they had to leave early, so they missed witnessing the baptisms," the Fellowship of Christian Athletes wrote on Instagram.

"But God wasn't finished with them. They were so moved by Worship On The Hill that the next evening on May 6th, 26 COLLEGE ATHLETES crossed from death to life and were baptized in a hotel pool."