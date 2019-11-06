John Crist cancels remaining 2019 tour dates due to sexual misconduct allegations

Popular Christian comedian John Crist has canceled his latest tour due to reports that he engaged in multiple instances of sexual misconduct including sexting, harassment, and affairs with married women.

Taylor Berglund of Charisma News reported Wednesday afternoon that Crist “exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years.”

These allegations, according to Berglund, included sexting multiple women, having sexual relationships with women who were married, and giving away tickets to his shows in return for sexual favors. The testimonies of five women are mentioned in Berglund's report. The women are not named in the report, though an editor's note says that four of the five gave permission to use their names.

In an email sent to Charisma News earlier this week published in the story, Crist wrote he was “not guilty of everything I've been accused of,” but he admitted to treating “relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly.”

“My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I've sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process,” stated Crist.

“I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”

Crist went on to note that he has privately sought and received professional treatment for his issues with addiction and sexual sin, deciding to cancel his remaining tour dates for 2019 to focus on handling his problems.

“Those closest to me—my family, team and close friends—have known about this battle for some time, and now you do too,” he continued.

“I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I've hurt along my path. I'm so sorry.”

Over the past few years, Crist became a popular comedian through his standup comedy as well as through the skits he posted to his widely-viewed YouTube channel.

In January, Crist posted to his Instagram account that he had been at a wellness center based in rural Tennessee called Onsite Workshops, which specializes in treating issues like burnout, trauma, process addiction, and stress.

“Spent the beginning of 2019 in the woods of rural Tennessee at a place called @onsiteworkshops, talking to a therapist, doing some meditating, some yoga, petting some horses, eating home cooked meals and having a few honest conversations with the Lord,” he wrote at the time.

He went on to explain in the January social media post that despite his success, he was feeling unhappy about various unnamed issues in his life and needed to seek help.

Last month, Crist announced that he was going to have a stand-up special on Netflix, titled “I Ain’t Prayin' for That,” which was scheduled to debut on Thanksgiving.