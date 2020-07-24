John Crist returns with first comedy bit from Tenn. Waffle House

Christian comedian John Crist returned to social media this month after an eight-month hiatus and is once again sharing his comedic talents with the world.

Crist took to Instagram story on Wednesday after taking a break from social media following accusations of sexual misconduct. In his new series of videos, the comedian joked about a Tennessee Waffle House which used shower curtains to protect their customers from the spread of COVID-19.

“I don't know where to start,” he said before going into what his counselors said to him about resurfacing on social media. “They were like, 'Hey John, you can have your Instagram back. We'll let you back out into the world. I'm sure you've done a lot of work on yourself John to prove that you're a different person. You're probably gonna notice you're not skeptical of the world, you're less angry, you're more accepting of things. You've done a lot of work in counseling and treatment. Your life is more harmonious, it's more in balance.”

“And then I come to Waffle House, this fine establishment,” he jokingly continued.

Crist, who was waiting for his friends to join him at the restaurant, showed his followers around the room.

“We have, straight up, a shower curtain — that is a shower curtain between your [booths] ... Are people just letting people get away with this stuff? Has no one been making fun of this in the last eight months? I'm sorry I've been gone,” he quipped.

After joking a bit more about the server and the other guest in the restaurant, Crist turned the joke on himself.

"I gotta go back to rehab. I can't be out here,” Crist said.

The Georgia native concluded the comedy bit by revealing that he was told the shower curtain idea came from the Waffle House in Lebanon.

“Oh, great. We're taking our CDC guideline enforcement from the Waffle House in Lebanon,” he sarcastically ended.

In 2019, the comedian abruptly canceled his tour, had his Netflix special put on hold and a book postponed due to sexual misconduct allegations made by several women. The allegations included sexting multiple women, having sexual relationships with women who were married, and giving away tickets to his shows in return for sexual favors. Following the Netflix cancellation, Crist sought professional help.

“I was in a treatment facility for four months and I was away from my phone,” Crist said in his first post on July 15 after returning from the eight-month hiatus.

The Christian comedian, who's known for making fun of church culture, admitted that he was surprised to receive so much support from those in his community.

"I had assumed that I lived in a community of people that would be the first to look down on me and judge me and point fingers at me, and I felt nothing but the opposite throughout this whole process. Let me just say how hopeful and encouraging that was to be working on my own mental health, and my recovery and healing, and to have a bunch of people rooting for me and supporting me meant the world,” Crist testified.

“That being said, I want to say that I made a lot of poor choices in my personal life. I've made a lot of decisions that hurt myself, that hurt other people, and embarrassed myself and had consequences and I could look you in the eye and own that.”