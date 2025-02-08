Home News John MacArthur released from hospital after complications recovering from surgeries

John MacArthur has been released from the hospital following complications during his recovery from heart and lung surgeries. He is now recovering at home, as confirmed by a leader at Grace To You.

After enduring a challenging period of recovery from heart surgery, MacArthur has been discharged from the hospital, according to a tweet by Grace To You Executive Director Phil Johnson, who is also an elder at MacArthur's Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California,

The 85-year-old pastor known for his extensive Evangelical work and theological teachings, faced multiple health setbacks in recent months that necessitated a prolonged hospitalization.

MacArthur has undergone multiple heart operations in the past year and needed additional lung surgery within just a few months.

His condition saw him return to the hospital after appearing at a church service in November, where he expressed gratitude for his life despite the health challenges.

MacArthur's progress was closely monitored by medical teams who also provided him with physical therapy after extended periods of being bedridden. The necessity for ongoing tests and treatments was confirmed by Johnson, dismissing earlier incorrect reports of MacArthur's release.

The discussions about MacArthur's health status became a focal point on social media, leading to further clarifications by Johnson. He addressed various rumors and incorrect information circulating online, including refuting claims that MacArthur had been moved to palliative care, describing such statements as misleading and harmful.

Johnson said that only those closely involved were privy to the detailed conditions affecting MacArthur's recovery.

Johnson, who has also been facing his own health challenges with a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, maintained his duties in keeping the church community and public informed about MacArthur's condition, respecting the pastor's preference for minimal public disclosure about his health issues.

Appearing at Grace Community Church in November, MacArthur said he had gone through "three heart surgeries and surgery on my lungs in those last few months." He noted at the time that the experience involved challenges but did not offer an in-depth timeline of events.

"I'm still here and thankful to the Lord for that," he said, acknowledging "stress" during his health battles.

"I'm just thankful I see the good and gracious and kind and providential hand of God in every vicissitude in my life, every hard experience, every challenge — whatever that challenge may be."

In January 2023, MacArthur preached during the first service of the new year, only to be hospitalized soon after he experienced trouble breathing.

MacArthur became the pastor-teacher at Grace Community Church in 1969, following his graduation from Biola University's Talbot Theological Seminary. Over the decades, he has delivered more than 3,000 sermons.