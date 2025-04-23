Home News John O’Leary’s story of overcoming 100% burns becomes faith-based movie ‘Soul On Fire’

“Soul On Fire,” a new faith-driven drama from Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, tells the extraordinary true story of John O’Leary, a man who overcame a childhood tragedy to become an internationally renowned speaker and bestselling author, is set to open in theaters nationwide on Oct. 10.

Directed by Sean McNamara (“Reagan,” “Soul Surfer”), “Soul On Fire” stars William H. Macy, John Corbett, Joel Courtney, DeVon Franklin, Masey McLain and Stephanie Szostak. The screenplay was adapted by Gregory Poirier from O’Leary’s 2016 book On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life, which became a No. 1 national bestseller and has been translated into 12 languages.

In 1987, at just 9 years old, O’Leary suffered burns over 100% of his body in a house fire. Doctors gave him almost no chance of survival, but through a grueling recovery aided by family, faith and the support of Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck, O’Leary lived, not just physically, but with a passion for life that would one day inspire millions.

“We’ve followed John’s developing story for years,” said Rich Peluso, head of AFFIRM Films, in a statement. “The life-changing elements of this story are what we look for at AFFIRM and what our audiences connect to so enthusiastically.”

Shot in O’Leary’s hometown of St. Louis, "Soul On Fire" was filmed at many of the locations where the events of his life took place. O’Leary also serves as an executive producer on the film.

“I make movies about miracles. I believe in miracles. John O’Leary is a walking miracle,” McNamara said. “I've been blessed to film his extraordinary story that has inspired people to overcome extreme loss. While making ‘Soul On Fire,’ I watched John speak to a group of ‘Wounded Warriors’ and was blown away at his speaking talents, and his ability to transform lives by telling them his amazing story detailed in his book, On Fire. I can't wait to share with the world the story of John O'Leary's miraculous life.”

O’Leary, now in his 40s, is today a sought-after speaker who has shared his story with audiences around the world, from corporate boardrooms to veterans’ organizations. His 2016 memoir chronicled his unlikely journey from hospital bed to motivational powerhouse.

“When I was a 9-year-old boy, I was burned on 100 percent of my body. I was in my garage playing with matches and gasoline, just like I had seen the older boys on my block do. A fire exploded, consuming my garage, sending me flying back against the wall and turning my whole world upside down,” he wrote on his website.

Following the accident, O’Leary ultimately lost most of his fingers, and much of his body was left disfigured with scars.

“I woke up in a hospital bed where doctors had given me a 1 percent chance to live," he recounted. "Through all the pain, I remember hearing my mom’s voice and asking her if I would be OK. My mom had the courage not to comfort me with a lie, but to instead ask: ‘John, do you want to die? It’s your choice, not mine.’ I thought for a moment and answered: ‘Mom, I don’t want to die. I want to live.’

"That was the start of the rest of my life. I spent five months in the hospital, endured dozens of surgeries and underwent years of physical therapy. I survived. And when life finally settled back into normal, all I wanted was for it to stay that way.”

A professing Catholic, O'Leary, now married with children, often credits his survival not only to faith and medical care, but to the encouragement he received from Jack Buck, who sent him dozens of autographed baseballs, letters and even a personal visit during his recovery.

O’Leary said the film documenting his life is “an awesome testament to the profound impact one life has on others. It’s a celebration of the everyday heroes and a reminder that when we finally shift from focusing on personal imperfections to accepting the gift our life already is, amazing things can happen.”

He also told the National Catholic Register he’s “overwhelmed and utterly in awe of how great our God is [...] to bring forward stories like this.”

“John O’Leary is so ordinary, which is why this extraordinary story of survival and endurance and faithfulness and community and God’s grace is so awesome,” he told CNA.

“I’m grateful that we get to share that story now in a movie. … I recognize my story is not about me. It is about community, it’s about prayer, it’s about God, it’s about hope. It’s about recognizing that our life is about something bigger than ourselves. And I love celebrating that work every day,” he said.

“Soul On Fire” is the latest entry in a slate of inspirational films from AFFIRM, which previously released titles like “War Room,” “Heaven Is for Real” and “Miracles from Heaven.”