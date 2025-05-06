Home News Biblical epic ‘Joshua’ comes to life at Sight & Sound Theatres in 2026: ‘Be strong and courageous'

Sight & Sound Theatres has announced its next original stage production “Joshua” — based on the Old Testament biblical account — is set to premiere in March 2026 at its flagship theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Unveiled during a live audience event, the new show will bring to life the biblical journey of Joshua, a pivotal Old Testament leader who led the Israelites into the Promised Land. The production has been in development for nearly three years and is expected to deliver a state-of-the-art theatrical experience.

“Joshua’s story includes so many monumental moments from the Bible — from the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai to manna falling from Heaven and the crossing of the Jordan River,” said Katie Miller, director of brand development at Sight & Sound. “Audiences will journey alongside Joshua as these epic events come to life on stage.”

The production will feature immersive media on a high-definition LED screen, three-story-tall sets, and a cast of nearly 60 performers. According to the company, the experience will transport theatergoers “into the pages of scripture” as they encounter desert storms, military conflict and a test of faith culminating in the fall of Jericho’s walls.

Show producer Ryan Miller said the deeper creative process revealed a powerful spiritual arc within the story.

“We knew 'Joshua' was going to have awesome production value, but as we began to dig deeper into the story, this beautiful theme of redemption emerged,” Miller said. “There are countless individuals, from Moses and Joshua to Rahab, who live out this radical trust in the Lord. My hope is audiences will see themselves reflected in these characters and be inspired, just like Joshua, to ‘be strong and courageous.’”

According to Sight & Sound, the narrative spans from the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt to their dramatic entry into the Promised Land, highlighting moments of fear, perseverance and divine guidance. The company describes the show as a family-friendly “miraculous adventure” grounded in Scripture.

Sight & Sound Theatres, founded in 1976, has become a premier destination for those seeking inspirational entertainment. With its state-of-the-art facilities in Lancaster and Branson, Missouri, the company has brought numerous biblical stories to life, including productions of Joseph, Moses and Jesus.

Known for its grand sets, live animals and stirring performances, Sight & Sound productions are attended by hundreds of thousands each year. The company employs more than 800 people and describes its mission as bringing “true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel.”

In recent years, Sight & Sound has also expanded its reach through a digital streaming platform and a venture into feature films.

Recently, the company brought “Daniel” to the stage, bringing to life Daniel's visions and prophetic warnings and features original music, along with special effects. The production's theme verse was Daniel 12:3, which promises that "those who lead others to righteousness will shine like the stars in the heavens forever."

Star Jacob Cummings shared with The Christian Post how Sight & Sound’s creative team approached the vivid dreams and intense moments of Daniel's story, like the fiery furnace, while making the production family-friendly.

“Our team has done a tremendous job with really bringing these moments to life,” he said. “The direction has been awesome. Our producer, who also helped with some of the direction, studied the text tremendously in-depth. It’s a dense story, but I think we’ve done a good job of making it really approachable for families and people of all ages. My 3-year-old daughter loves the show and sits through the entire thing.”

Watch the trailer for “Joshua” below.