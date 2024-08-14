Home News Sight & Sound's 'Daniel' encourages faith amid cultural pressures: 'The King is coming'

The story of Daniel, the Old Testament hero defined by his unwavering faith in God in the face of danger, from the lion’s den to his vivid prophetic dreams, holds particular relevance today amid the unrest and polarization seen worldwide.

That’s according to Jacob Cummings, who plays Daniel in the latest stage production from Sight & Sound, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based theater that brings stories from the pages of Scripture and history to life on stage and screen.

“I think [Daniel's] story could not be more relevant than it is right now,” Cummings told The Christian Post, “I think we're in the midst of a lot of lines being drawn in the sand as a nation, as a society, and the world is telling us that we really have to make stances ... I think what Daniel proves is that you can be a part of a kingdom that has nothing to do with God and serve Him faithfully while being a good steward of where God places you. I've learned so much about that, and I feel like audiences will too.”

Sight & Sound Theatres, founded in 1976, has become a premier destination for those seeking inspirational entertainment. With its state-of-the-art facilities in Lancaster and Branson, Missouri, the company has brought numerous biblical stories to life, including productions of Joseph, Moses and Jesus. Known for its grand sets, live animals and stirring performances, Sight & Sound productions are attended by hundreds of thousands each year.

“Daniel,” which started production in 2021 and hit the stage in March, tackles Daniel's visions and prophetic warnings and features original music, along with special effects. The production's theme verse is Daniel 12:3, which promises that "those who lead others to righteousness will shine like the stars in the heavens forever."

"Taken from his people, Daniel is exiled far from home in the powerful kingdom of Babylon. Now, this faithful servant must navigate his new life inside a palace filled with golden statues and shifting empires. As royal pressures mount, Daniel is faced with a dangerous choice. Will his trust in the one true God remain steadfast through every test of faith?" the show's synopsis reads. "From the fiery furnace to the infamous den of lions, 'Daniel' is a spectacular theatrical experience for the whole family."

Cummings, who had previously starred in Sight & Sound’s production of Joseph, shared how Sight & Sound’s creative team approached the vivid dreams and intense moments, like the fiery furnace, that defined Daniel’s story.

“Our team has done a tremendous job with really bringing these moments to life,” he said. “The direction has been awesome. Our producer, who also helped with some of the direction, studied the text tremendously in-depth. It’s a dense story, but I think we’ve done a good job of making it really approachable for families and people of all ages. My 3-year-old daughter loves the show and sits through the entire thing.”

Still, bringing Daniel to life was no easy feat; Cummings reflected on the challenges he faced — including vocal fatigue — that tested his own personal spiritual journey.

“The Lord has allowed me to face a lot of trials along the way, but the Lord presents those as opportunities for Him to prove Himself and show Himself faithful. My faith has grown tremendously in this time,” he said.

“Just to see the Lord continue to show through and to show the message and present His Word, and for it to not return void, and to see the audiences continue to be impacted and to continue to heed His word, it's been really, really special,” he said.

The actor added that he’s seen audience members, particularly those within the Church, leave the theater feeling challenged to step up in their faith. “The King is coming, and so in the meantime, be faithful and know that rest is coming,” he emphasized.

With a 2,000-seat theater, panoramic sets, and live animals, Sight & Sound has been a leader in faith-based entertainment for nearly five decades — and Cummings said he’s hopeful that in the future, the ministry will adopt New Testament stories for the stage.

“I would love to see a show about Paul, or perhaps something from Pentecost onward. It’s sort of what we’re living in today,” he said.

For now, Cummings prays Daniel’s story provides encouragement to a Church in danger of losing its identity as cultural pressures continue to mount.

“I think our world is in a crisis of identity,” he said. “Maybe the biggest burden that I have for the Church right now, is to really identify who you are in Christ. The world is going to pull you in a lot of different directions, and the reality is that the Lord has told us that we are not of this world, but we are called to live in this world, and we're called to be good stewards of the paths that the Lord takes us on.

I hope that people are encouraged, walking away from the show knowing that wherever the Lord has placed you, He's equipping you, and He's calling you to stay true to the Word, to not be unwavering in who He's identified you as.”

Learn more about Sight & Sound's production of Daniel here.