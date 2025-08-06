Home News Judeo-Christian values are the 'root system' of American society, Tim Scott says

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is promoting his new book documenting the vital role Christianity and individual Christians have played in United States history, saying this week that Judeo-Christian values are "the root system" of American society.

Scott appeared on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday to discuss the new book One Nation Always Under God: Profiles in Christian Courage. Co-host Vladimir Duthers prefaced the interview by highlighting Scott's concern, as outlined in the book, that "America is drifting from its Judeo-Christian values."

"The foundation of this country has always been a Judeo-Christian ethos and that allows us to love our neighbors," Scott said on the program.

"It is really important for us to recognize that sometimes the best future we could have is found by the foundation that we set on our Christian values," the former Republican presidential candidate proclaimed. "The good news is America is a multicultural nation that allows for people to worship the god of their choice. But at the end of the day, it is undeniable that the foundational — the root system has been our Christian values."

The Amazon listing states that the book contains "inspiring stories of American Christians whose heroic advocacy has moved the nation forward" and details "how Christian values forged our legal system, educational institutions, social services, and more." The work honors "courageous Christians who faced seemingly insurmountable odds yet persevered through faith."

Among historical figures highlighted in the book are abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, "The Star-Spangled Banner" writer Francis Scott Key, scientist and inventor George Washington Carver, nurse and social advocate Dorothea Dix and Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell.

Referring to the 2015 mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, that resulted in the deaths of nearly a dozen people, Scott noted how churchgoers "said Matthew 5:44 so many times when they forgave the killer." The Bible verse in question consists of an instruction to "love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

During the interview, Scott defended his support for President Donald Trump as consistent with Christian values. He reiterated the themes of his book, pushing back on the suggestion from co-host Adriana Diaz that the president's actions are "lacking Christian values."

Scott mentioned the tax cuts Trump signed into law in 2017: "We lowered the taxes for a single mother by 70%. If you look at the expansion of the child tax credit, $2,200 today, it was $2,000."

After insisting that the tax cuts gave the average American family $6,000 in tax cuts and condemning the policies embraced by the Biden administration that he says caused inflation, Scott declared: "I would say without any question, the most compassionate approach to providing the best future for the American people is by giving them as many of their resources to make their own decisions."

Scott said other themes of his book include "individual responsibility and having an optimistic view of that future" as it seeks to convey the message that "faith has been the driving force behind America's innovation, prosperity, and moral leadership."

"While the forces of secularism and moral relativism try to ban God from the public square, they cannot truly remove Him from our national DNA," the Amazon overview of the book reads.

Scott, who briefly sought the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 presidential election, is a member of Seacoast Church of Charleston, a multi-campus megachurch.