Justin Bieber leads worship at church for first time, talks of being in difficult season

Pop superstar Justin Bieber gave an unexpected performance last week and it wasn't at an arena filled with thousands of adoring fans — it was at church.

Bieber joined the worship band at Churchome in Beverly Hills, California, Wednesday night to lift up a song of praise which he said was really needed.

“To worship I live, I live to worship you,” Bieber sang.

On Thursday, he shared a clip of his performance on Instagram along with a post that said: "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But He is faithful to complete what He started."

"I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season." he continued. "It says in the Bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when you face trials you feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship God for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that. Whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself, THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together."

Other videos of the performance have been posted online where Bieber is heard explaining to churchgoers why he never wanted to worship publicly. Bieber said it was because he didn’t want worship time to feel like a "show."

Churchome Pastor Judah Smith has been a mentor to Bieber for many years and has helped the star leave behind his destructive bad-boy ways to become the man he is today. Some clips from Bieber’s performance at the church also show Smith telling the backstory that led to Bieber's worship debut.

Smith said Bieber has “always” been a worshiper but felt the need to finally use his skill to lead others in a moment of adoration toward God.

At one point during the set Bieber went off-script in a spontaneous worship moment.

In an interview with TMZ on Thursday, Bieber said singing at church was more nerve racking than performing at an arena. He added that he would sing at Kanye West’s Sunday Service if ever asked, and then answered other questions TMZ asked of him.

“I like making the music that I make,” Bieber said when asked if he would be recording a worship album.

The “Sorry” singer then took the opportunity to talk about what he shared at church during the worship set.

“My whole message at church the other day was that there’s power in your weakness,” Bieber proclaimed.

“There’s so many people in this world that are struggling but when you step out, when your feeling weak, there's power in weakness. So when you fight through that season, usually you get to the other side and it gets better,” he concluded.