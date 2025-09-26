Home News Author Karl Clauson on 'Conquering the One Thing That is Defeating You': sin

Sin. S-I-N. It’s a simple three-letter word. But unfortunately, it often serves as the root of everything that's negative in our lives.

In what can only be described as a conscious transgression against God’s will and our established moral standards, sin finds its way into our well-intentioned lives through lust, lying, hatred and even jealousy.

Here are but a few tangible examples of how sin can permeate our souls without even realizing it:

Hatred toward people who “deserve” it.

Apathy toward God or those around us.

Oversensitivity to what others say or think of you.

Thinking you have more knowledge, are better looking, and more superior than anyone else around you.

Following rules is more important than loving others.

Ouch.

Author Karl Clauson believes that sin is literally killing us. Most would agree that sin doesn’t lead to anything productive in our lives. But how can we take hold of God’s promises and walk in freedom — not just a temporary fix but as a sustained, lasting victory?

“The Word of God is central to defeating sin,” says Clauson, who is a morning drive-time radio host for Moody Radio’s “Karl and Crew.” “The Word of God must be on our lips at all times.”

In his latest book, “Killing Sin: Conquer the One Thing That is Defeating You,” Clauson outlines behavioral habits that hold us back, an understanding of how we can change, and key strategies for winning the war against sin that are grounded in Scripture.

“We can always find someone else who's worse than us,” explains Clauson, who also serves as lead pastor of 180 Chicago Church. “Whether we're sipping wine, and yet now it's sipping us. Whatever it is, we can find someone else who we think is worse off than us. And so this book is only for the spiritually courageous. People who are sick and tired of being sick and tired about something that's holding up everything.”

Simply put, sin separates us from God. And Clauson shows you how to successfully fight temptation and overcome the sin in your life.

Clauson joins us to chat about why so many people struggle to overcome bad habits or sin in their life. Listen as he shares the difference between recognizing our sin, owning our sin, and what we can do about it to live more fulfilling lives.

