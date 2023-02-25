Kathy Ireland declares Jesus ‘is everything' in her life, shares new docu 'Anxious Nation'

HOLLYWOOD — Former fashion model Kathy Ireland recently shared part of her testimony with The Christian Post and reflected on how that journey began during an interview with The Christian Post.

Ireland spoke with CP at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards which she attended to support and celebrate the work of her friend, Sam Haskell, president of Magnolia Hill Productions. The awards show, which highlights faith and family-friendly content, honored Haskell for “A Waltons Thanksgiving” and Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic.”

While on the red carpet, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model told CP that she will soon be releasing a documentary that shines a light on childhood anxiety, called “Anxious Nation.”

"So many people suffer in silence with anxiety, our youth in particular. I've served on boards of education for over 25 years and mentoring programs for over three decades. And I've never found a more difficult time to be a young person than right now,” said Ireland, who's also CEO of her company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide.

"The content, what goes in, it goes into our heart,” she added. “So just like we're careful about what we eat, and what we take, what we listen to, what we watch, it's important and it can cause a lot of anxiety or it can bring inspiration and hope as well."

"The most important relationship in my life is Jesus and without that, I shudder to think where I would be. But He's everything!” said Ireland, declaring why she's so passionate about sharing inspirational entertainment.

Now 59, Ireland said she didn't fully flourish in her faith until she was in her 40s, describing herself as a slow learner who has “made many mistakes over the years.”

“I got saved at 18 because my mom packed a Bible in my suitcase without telling me. She had just become a Christian. But I was such a slow learner because I was 44 before I finally read the Bible in its entirety, and it was bittersweet.”

Speaking about making up for lost time, Ireland told CP that one of her favorite Bible verses is Joel 2:25: “‘I will restore the years the locusts have eaten.’ I felt like I wasted so much time, but God is so good He redeems.”

The Movieguide Awards will air on UPtv on Feb. 26.