Katy Perry releases edited pro-gay version of viral Harrison Butker speech

Pop star Katy Perry released an edited, pro-gay version on Sunday of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's viral commencement address at Benedictine College last month.

"Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride," Perry wrote in an Instagram post that cut up Butker's remarks to make him say things such as "Happy Pride Month."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Perry's version of Butker's speech removed the portions of his remarks that emphasized the importance of motherhood and family for many women, which stoked a firestorm of backlash from many who accused him of misogyny for his traditional Catholic worldview.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment," Butker said in Perry's video, which has comments turned off. "You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?"

“I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand," he continued. "How much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

"The road ahead is bright," Butker added in Perry's edited video. "Things are changing. Society is shifting, and people, young and old, are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you, and congratulations, Class of 2024!"

Butker's remarks prompted nearly 230,000 people to sign a petition calling on the Chiefs and the NFL to dismiss Butker for his purportedly "sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist" views that "reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress."

In addition to his comments about women during his Benedictine College speech, Butker also touched on gender, abortion, surrogacy, euthanasia and LGBT ideology, and criticized the Biden administration's stance on such issues.

After footage of his address went viral, Butker responded to what he described as the "shocking level of hate" he received in response, but maintained that it would not deter him from being "unapologetic" about his faith.

Despite the controversy, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid came out in defense of Butker and pointed out the importance of free speech.

"I didn't talk to him about this, didn't think we needed to. We’re a microcosm of life here [on the team]," Reid said in a video shared on X by NFL reporter Ari Meirov. "Everybody is from different areas, different religions, different races. ... We all get along, we all respect each other’s opinions. Not necessarily do we go by those but we respect everybody’s [right] to have a voice. That’s the great thing about America, man."

Butker also drew support from his teammate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I’ve known Harrison, I’ve known him for seven years," Mahomes said. "I judge him by the character that he shows every single day, and that’s a good person, that’s someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact on society."