KB says friendship with Lecrae is ‘invaluable,’ talks new song 'Miracles'

Christian rapper KB says his relationship with Lecrae has strengthened significantly since parting ways with Lecrae's label, Reach Records, and their friendship is reflected in their new song, "Miracles."

The award-winning entertainer parted ways with Reach Records in 2020 and signed on with Sony's RCA Inspiration/Provident Entertainment. Many wondered if KB and Grammy award-winning emcee Lecrae would ever work together again.

KB released his new album, His Glory Alone II, on Aug. 11. The album follows in the footsteps of the first installment by blending rap verses with gospel and contemporary Christian classic choruses. The latest single, "Miracles," featuring KB's former label president, Lecrae, is a re-imagined version of Maverick City Music & Elevation Worship's hit "Million Little Miracles."

"It was an honor to get Lecrae [to be] a part of it. I don't think I would be here today without God using him in the beginning stages of my career and as a reference in that complicated season of life that we are walking into. You need some people around you that's been through stuff, that have stood the test of time," said KB in a recent interview with The Christian Post.

His Glory Alone II showcases a vulnerable side of the Tampa native that he hasn't shown up until this point. KB writes about his childhood trauma, abandonment, confusion and doubt while sharing God's infiniteness.

"Lecrae, in a lot of ways, has [gone] before me and has been able to now tell me where all the traps are, help me to understand how to restore and to heal, KB added. "Lecrae's voice, especially in the last six months, has been just this invaluable guide for me in this stage of life."

While the co-host of the popular podcast "Southside Rabbi" revealed Lecrae's career is a bit different than his, they have many things in common from which Lecrae has spoken into his life.

"I don't have what he has [career wise], but what it means to be a father, and a son, a husband, and a minister of the Gospel, a member of a church, a lot of those things Lecrae has helped me out with here recently," KB told CP.

"Everything that we do kind of flows out of an organic place. So, the song 'Miracles' just made sense for where our friendship is, what we've overcome as friends, and what we believe as children of God. That God can do exceedingly, abundantly, above all we can ever ask for," he said.

The entertainer wants the song to serve as a reminder that God is a God of miracles.

"It's one of those feel-good songs that is reminding people that you are good to keep believing, keep hoping, to keep trusting, to keep enduring," KB concluded.

The 16 tracks on His Glory Alone IIare available everywhere music is sold.