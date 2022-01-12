Kirk Cameron, 'Duck Dynasty' star among speakers to headline this year's March for Life

The March for Life has announced that a prominent actor, a reality TV personality and several members of Congress are among the speakers who will address thousands expected to gather at the annual pro-life rally, the first to be open to a large gathering since the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49th Annual March for Life will take place on Jan. 21, with “Equality Begins in the Womb” as the theme. On Tuesday, the March for Life, the pro-life organization that spearheads the annual event, announced the list of speakers that will address the crowd of pro-life activists gathered in Washington, D.C.

Notable speakers include Reps. Julia Letlow, R-La., and Chris Smith, R-N.J., actor Kirk Cameron and Lisa Robertson of the reality show “Duck Dynasty.” Other speakers include Kristen Waggoner of the religious liberty law firm Alliance Defending Freedom, pro-life activist Toni McFadden, “Bible in a Year” podcast host Father Mike Schmitz, Down syndrome advocate Katie Shaw, Christendom College student George Schuberg and registered nurse Rachel Young.

A concert by singer Matthew West will take place from 11 a.m. until the rally kicks off at noon. The pro-life organization indicated that more information will become available “as we draw closer to the day of the march.”

The March for Life will begin with an opening prayer from Archbishop Elpidhoros of the Greek Orthodox Church’s Archdiocese of America and conclude with a closing prayer from Cissie Graham Lynch of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. A group of students from Christendom College, a Catholic university based in Front Royal, Virginia, and Immanuel Lutheran High School in Alexandria, Virginia, will carry the flags and banner at the front of this year’s march.

Following the rally, which will conclude around 1 p.m., participants will march from the rally site, located on the National Mall between 12th and 14th Streets in downtown Washington up Constitution Avenue to the steps of the United States Supreme Court. The walk from the rally site to the Supreme Court extends for about 13 blocks or approximately 1.5 miles.

“We are delighted to welcome these incredible speakers to the March for Life,” said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini in a statement. “Americans everywhere know that unborn children deserve equal rights and protection under the law. We expect this year’s March for Life to be historic with even higher levels of enthusiasm from participants.”

Mancini cited the Supreme Court’s expected decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization as the source of optimism within the pro-life movement. In the Dobbs case, the justices will rule on whether a 15-week abortion ban violates the U.S. Constitution. A ruling in favor of Mississippi, which is seeking to uphold the law, would weaken the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“We are hopeful that, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization before the Supreme Court, 2022 will bring us much closer to building the culture of life we have all marched for since Roe v. Wade was tragically imposed on our nation nearly 50 years ago.” The March for Life always takes place in January to coincide with the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which was decided on Jan. 22, 1973.

The 2022 March for Life is the first traditional March for Life to take place since the coronavirus pandemic first broke out nearly two years ago. Last year, a small group of pro-life leaders marched in Washington as most pro-life activists tuned into virtual speeches instead of marching in person.

The March for Life is scheduled to take place after Mayor Muriel Bowser's COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect on Jan. 15. As an outdoor activity, the mandate will not affect the march itself.

However, proof of vaccination or an oral or written religious or medical exemption will be required for those aged 12 years and older seeking to attend the pre-March for Life Capitol Hill 101 event on Jan. 20, and the post-March for Life Rose Dinner scheduled for Jan. 21. The annual March for Life Expo will not take place this year.

Mancini elaborated on the theme for this year’s March for Life, proclaiming: “As our country continues to advance along the path to a more just society, we cannot ignore the discrimination that is taking place against vulnerable unborn babies who some view as ‘less than’ others.”

She added, “In order to create a more just society, we must recognize that equality begins in the womb.”