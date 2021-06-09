Kirk Cameron hopeful about Gen Z, says youth have passion to change the world

Actor Kirk Cameron says he’s “hopeful” about the youth of this generation because he believes they can make a difference in the world for good but stressed they should seek the guidance of “older, wiser people.”

During an appearance on "The Rubin Report" this month, the actor shared his thoughts on Hollywood's culture and America's youth today.

Cameron, who recently launched a 100-day prayer plan for the country, was asked about how his Christian faith informs his political beliefs. The outspoken actor said he is "really not a political guy." Instead, he's a self-professed "family and faith guy."

However, the actor expressed his concern for the younger generation and where America is headed in the next 20 years.

"That's a terrifying question when I think about where we're headed right now politically, economically, morally, spiritually,” Cameron admitted.

He said the "the people who built" America, the Founding Fathers, declared "that faith and morality are absolutely essential for a free and just society." Nevertheless, Cameron noted that people today seem to have forgotten that.

He encouraged parents to teach their kids the same values as the days of old.

"I believe that we need to go back to that if we want to see America flourish as a free and just society, even economically, even educationally. All of these things, I think, are our fruit on the tree with the roots going down into faith and virtue," he stressed.

During one of his recent daily prayer events, the “Fireproof” star slammed the notion that the United States does not have godly roots. He blamed "TV shows and educational curriculums that want to completely twist and pervert the true history of this godly nation" for pushing the narrative.

Cameron declared that Generation Z has a passion for changing the world, which gives him hope for the future.

He said the youth today want cultural change and are willing to start a revolution because they wish to "be part of something bigger than themselves." He explained that if those young people would "get on board" and be inspired by "older, wiser people" who have a greater understanding of consequences and history, then they will have the ability to make a difference in the world.

"I'm banking on the power of God working in their hearts and through their minds to make better decisions than we've made in this generation. That's where my hope is," Cameron emphasized.

Cameron and his wife, Chelsea, have worked hard to protect their six children from "cultural norms," which is why they homeschooled each one.

"We felt we could offer our kids a superior educational path by teaching them the values and giving them the sources of information [on] history ... and government and literature and faith that they weren't going to get at a regular school," he noted. "Then some of the years were actually spent at private schools as well."

Cameron revealed that he often invites his kids and friends to discuss political taboo topics.

Once an atheist who grew up as a child actor in the entertainment business, Cameron contended that people are "afraid" of being publicly shamed for their beliefs. Because of this, he said many sometimes hide their faith.

“The Growing pains” star wants Christians to keep their faith in "the arts and entertainment" realm and not shy away from it. He said believers should allow their beliefs to shine through in the media.

"I'm hoping for a revival, not just in the heart of people of faith, but in Hollywood and in government and in the marketplace and everywhere else," he said.