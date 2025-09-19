Home News Kirk Cameron responds to Carlson-Cruz debate on Israel, deletes clip Actor, evangelist: Israel was 'recreated through some political operatives' post-WWII

Did actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron take down a video clip in which he shared his views on what it means to “bless Israel”?

In a Sept. 5 podcast episode titled “The Shocking Truth About Public Schools,” Cameron, 54, responded to the now-viral conversation between political commentator Tucker Carlson and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in which Cruz said he believes the Bible commands him to support the state of Israel.

“As a Christian, growing up in Sunday school, I was taught from the Bible that those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed,” Cruz said in an apparent reference to Genesis 12:3, though he was unable to cite where it was in the Bible when Carlson asked him.

Carlson also pressed Cruz to explain if he believes the divine promise to Abraham applied to the modern secular nation of Israel with its present borders and political leadership under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I think most people understand that line in Genesis to refer to the Jewish people, God's chosen people," Carlson said, while Cruz claimed the Abrahamic promise applies to the modern nation-state.

In response to the exchange, Cameron said both Cruz and Carlson got it wrong.

“I know the verse that Tucker Carlson’s talking about in Genesis actually doesn’t say ‘Israel,’” he said. “It says that those who bless you, Abraham — this was before Israel — will be blessed by God, and those who curse you, Abraham, will be cursed by God. Then it goes to Israel through Abraham’s descendant Jacob, who is called Israel.”

Calling the debate “fascinating,” Cameron read directly from Romans 9: “For not all who are born into the nation of Israel are truly members of God’s people.” After acknowledging that the verse “sounds like it contradicts” Cruz’s position, Cameron added, “Being descendants of Abraham doesn’t make them truly Abraham’s children. It sounds like [the Apostle Paul’s] saying not all of Israel is really Israel just because they’re Jewish.”

Cameron continued reading Romans 9, where Paul writes that only “the children of the promise are considered to be Abraham’s children.”

“Well, who are the children of the promise?” asked Cameron. “It’s those who have faith like Abraham in the promises of God. And that is both Jew and Gentile in Christ.”

Cameron said in the current geopolitical climate, the question of “what it means to bless Israel or to curse Israel is having political implications, and people are living and dying because of this,” and urged his viewers to study Romans Chapters 9 through 11 as well as the book of Hebrews.

In what might have been the most controversial portion of his comments, Cameron suggested the modern-day state of Israel, in contrast to the biblical people, was created by "some political operatives.”

“If you study the history of the nation of Israel, you find that Israel didn’t have a nation or a land to call their own for almost 2,000 years since the destruction of the temple in the year 70 AD,” he added. “The religious system’s gone — no sacrifice, no temple, nothing. It wasn’t until about 75 years ago that the nation of Israel was recreated through some political operatives after World War II.”

The original video clip was shared on Cameron’s X account on Sept. 15 but was deleted sometime the following day. It’s unclear why the clip was taken down.

CP reached out to Cameron for comment Thursday. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Best known by the Christian community for his roles in films like the “Left Behind” series and “Fireproof,” Cameron hasn’t shied away from his political views: he hosted a children’s story hour at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., in August in response to the trend of drag performers holding library events for children.