Home News Kirk Franklin apologizes for ‘disrespectful’ attire in Jamaica, says twerking on singer was ‘too much’

It took him just over eight months, but gospel artist Kirk Franklin has publicly apologized after drawing the ire of conservative Christians in Jamaica for gyrating and flexing his biceps while ministering in a tank top and shorts at a popular annual Christian concert on the island last April.

The concert, billed “Fun in the Son,” is sponsored by Best Dressed Chicken, a brand of the company Jamaica Broilers Group, which is well-known for their commitment to Judeo-Christian values.

Franklin, who is no stranger to performing, explained in a video shared on YouTube Monday that he wasn't aware that the way he was dressed to minister would have been seen as “disrespectful,” but he knows now.

“I am aware now that my choice of attire, which as a team we thought was going to be fine being outside in the weather, was going to be something that would not come across as disrespectful,” Franklin said during a section of the just over 16-minute video he dedicated to addressing “moments that had people talking” in 2024.

“I’ve spent most of my career dancing and moving around and jumping on stage that I didn’t know that I would ever do anything that would ever offend anyone in any community, but it did. And because it did, I sincerely apologize,” he continued.

“I sincerely apologize because I never want to get to a place that I can’t learn, that I can’t learn what I need to do better, what I can do different to make sure that as I grow as a man, grow physically or in any aspect, that I’m always being humble enough and submissive enough to hear people and their concerns about anything being bigger than the message of Jesus,” the 54-year-old added. “It doesn’t matter what my goal and intent is, if I’m louder than the message of Jesus, then I failed.”

Franklin’s invitation to the concert had coincided with a celebration of Best Dressed Chicken’s 65th anniversary of doing business with “God’s faithfulness.” In addition to Franklin, the concert featured Toby Mac, and several local Christian artists.

Jamaica Broilers Group President and CEO Christopher Levy, who is described on the company’s website as “a follower of Christ” who “attributes his success to an abiding trust and faith in the Lord’s guidance,” told The Christian Post in an earlier statement that the company had “expected more” from Franklin.

“When we engage an artist, it is with a degree of trust that the artist will be aware and sensitive to their audience. We expected more from Mr. Franklin,” said Levy. “We are cognizant that each of us [is] working through our relationship with The Lord, and we prayerfully support his growth.”

Franklin also addressed a viral video that shows him twerking on a singer during his The Reunion Tour with The Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp and Fred Hammond. He said he was just joking around with the singer and agrees in hindsight that it was “too much.”

“I play too much, I’m friends with these people, we have fun backstage, and I don’t know how to separate the backstage Kirk from onstage Kirk,” he stated, adding that what people see him doing onstage is simply who he is.

“Like, I am who I am, whatever I am. These my people, and we act silly backstage and have fun. And I don’t know how to turn that off, and I got to learn it, because I know that it can be offensive to some people,” he explained.

“But sometimes, I just play too much. And in that moment, I was playing too much. I shouldn’t have been playing out there in front of y’all. I should have kept that to myself and have fun with them the way I do when we be acting a fool.”

Franklin also addressed another controversial video clip of him dancing with Sapp on stage, noting that it was “my fault” and he was the one who pushed Sapp to dance and “he easily obliged.”

Despite the ongoing criticism he has been receiving for his behavior on stage by many in the Christian community, Franklin said that he simply wants people who pay to attend his concerts to have a good time.

“I’ve always believed that God’s music or God’s content should always be able to stand in any space that you spend your money or anything else. If you’re gonna spend your money to watch a mainstream show and be entertained, you should be able to come over here and we also give you the same level of production and engagement,” he said.

“So when you come, I want you to feel like you had a good time, that it was a show that did not compromise the Gospel. And I’m gonna do it every time because guess what? I’m having a good time making you happy.”