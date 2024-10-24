Home News Tongues-talking Tyler Perry caught on video raining ‘dollars’ on stripper at Usher concert

Tongues-talking movie-mogul Tyler Perry, whose Christian values have been criticized by fans over the years, has come under scrutiny again after he was caught on video raining fake money on a stripper at R&B singer Usher’s Past Present Future Tour in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Gospel music star Kirk Franklin, who has also been criticized for presenting as too secular by some Christians, was also recorded performing at the concert held at State Farm Arena.

It was unclear if Perry’s appearance at the concert had anything to do with his new Netflix series “Beauty in Black” about the collision of the worlds of an exotic dancer and a wealthy black family in Atlanta, which starts streaming on Thursday.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In the video, Perry can be seen approaching the stripper with Usher Bucks, which is fake money with the singer’s image on it. In the brief interaction, Perry is also seen tapping the stripper on her shoulder, and as soon as she recognizes him, she appears to laugh incredulously. Perry is also recognized by the singer as he tries to escape the camera while Usher attempts to lure him back to the stripper with a stash of Usher bucks.

Chicago-based internet preacher and U.S. Army veteran Marcus Rogers was not happy with Perry, who spoke in tongues and publicly anointed Bishop T.D. Jakes with prayer after donating $1 million to a youth center planned by the pastor in 2013.

“This behavior isn't biblical, and this behavior reminds me of what the Bible warns about. If you ever want to know why I do what I do, the Bible says the watchmen, when you see something and you standing on that wall and you don't say something, the blood is going to be on your hands. The Bible says to cry loud and spare not,” said Rogers in a critique of the videos on YouTube.

“We make excuses in the black community all the time because we idolize culture. We put culture over Kingdom. If someone is black and successful and they say that they're Christian, you know we can't speak bad about anything that's going on, but this is what's going on,” he continued.

“Tyler Perry has zero oil and, unfortunately, when I saw that other clip of him throwing money at the stripper, it made me think about this clip,” he added, highlighting a recording of Perry anointing T.D. Jakes in 2013 at the pastor’s Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, Texas.

“That's a lot of people in that church. It's scary. Everybody in there cutting up like the Spirit is just flowing through Tyler Perry. But you know, I always knew even back then, Tyler Perry didn't have no oil like that. You could tell from some of the content that he was putting out. And this makes the church look bad.”

Addressing Kirk Franklin’s performance at the concert, Rogers said he believes Franklin want’s to be a secular performer.

“Kirk, I feel like this is what Kirk Franklin really wants to do and wants to be, and that's why he's with all the dancing,” he said. “[The] Bible says don't love the world. Come out from among the world and be separate.”