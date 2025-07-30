Home News Lauren Daigle surprises Camp Mystic survivor who rewrote 'Hallelujah' in tribute to fallen campers

Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle made a surprise appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning, embracing a 12-year-old Texas girl whose rewritten version of “Hallelujah” went viral in the aftermath of one of the deadliest flood disasters in recent U.S. history.

Skyler Darrington, a survivor of the catastrophic flash flood on the Guadalupe River that swept through Camp Mystic in Central Texas on July 4, appeared on the morning show with her parents to share the heart-wrenching tribute she wrote to honor the 27 girls who died at the Christian summer camp.

“I wrote it in honor of all the girls at our camp, for those that we just lost,” Skyler told the hosts. “Even though that rough stuff can happen ... there was no blame or fault. It was just a purpose to honor them, and just to sing and remind people what has happened.”

Following her performance, Daigle, Skyler’s musical hero, walked out from behind the set, surprising the young girl.

“I literally was standing in the corner with tears,” Daigle told Skyler, visibly moved. “You took the tragedy and turned it into something beautiful. That’s so telling of your faith, and the hope you have in Jesus.”

More than 130 people were killed in the devastating July 4 floods across Central Texas, including 27 girls at Camp Mystic, located along the Guadalupe River near Hunt. Skyler’s cabin, located closest to the river, was among the hardest hit.

She and her fellow campers were rescued by camp directors who rushed in pickup trucks to get the girls to higher ground. Her family, unable to reach her during the disaster, drove four hours at top speed through the night to reach the camp.

“There was no communication,” said Skyler’s father. “It was the fastest I’ve ever driven in my life.”

When they arrived, the family found scenes of devastation but also signs of hope.

“The humanity on display around Hunt and Ingram. … People came from all over the country to help,” he said. “This song helps to tell that story and remind people that there’s still work to be done.”

Skyler, standing in front of a photo of her now-destroyed cabin, sang her revised version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Lyrics included the lines: “They say the water overcame/ But I will never forget their names/ No blame, no fault, so really, what’s it to ya/ We are a part of Mystic heart/ We spread His light, His love, His Word/ The holy and the broken hallelujah.”

Skyler’s mother, Lacey, helped shape the lyrics during what she described as a “sad day” filled with grief and prayer.

“It was very emotional and healing,” she said. “It was like song therapy. A beautiful tribute.”

When asked where her strong faith came from, Skyler said: “Throughout my whole life, I’ve always believed in Jesus. … That event really helped my faith grow. All my friends were there. We sung during the tragic event, and it just helped us grow.”

She revealed her dream of becoming a Christian singer, adding that her favorite artist was none other than Lauren Daigle.

Daigle, whose hits include “You Say” and “Rescue,” had already seen the video days earlier and was moved enough to share it in her family group text. When Fox & Friends invited her to surprise Skyler on set, she dropped everything and flew to New York.

“She’s got it,” Daigle said after Skyler’s live performance. “The way you wrote those lyrics — wow. And singing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah,’ that’s not easy. But you nailed it.”

Daigle also shared a bit of her own story.

“I was the middle child, too,” she told Skyler. “My brother used to beg my mom to make me stop singing, and she’d say, ‘No, you never know what God is birthing in her heart.’”

The singer also revealed she is releasing a new single on Aug. 1 titled “Let It Be a Hallelujah,” a song written nearly a decade ago but never released.

“Sometimes He puts things in holding and asks you to wait,” she said. “It’s for a reason. I had no idea back then that it would come now, but I understand it to a deeper level today.”

Artists across the country, including George Strait and Chris Stapleton, have rallied to raise funds for flood victims.

Worship artist Cory Asbury recently held a benefit concert at Nashville’s Basement East to raise money for those impacted by the Texas floods alongside Kameron Marlowe, David Kushner, Dante Bowe, Amanda Cook and others.

On social media, the “Reckless Love” singer revealed the event raised tens of thousands for the victims.

“NASHVILLE!! Y’all packed the place out and we raised over $25K just in ticket sales for the Texas hill country (not including merch, general donations or the online auction launching today),” he wrote. “A massive thank-you from me and the whole team.”