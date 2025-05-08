Home News LCPS under investigation for 'targeting' boys who oppose girl changing in their locker room

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will investigate Loudoun County Public Schools following a report that the school division "targeted" three high school boys who expressed discomfort over a girl who identifies as male changing in the boys' locker room.

On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he had asked the state attorney general to investigate the situation "so that every student's privacy, dignity and safety are upheld."

"It's deeply concerning to read reports of yet another incident in Loudoun County schools where members of the opposite sex are violating the privacy of students in locker rooms," the Republican governor stated. "Even more alarming, the victims of this violation are the ones being investigated — this is beyond belief."

Miyares added that the case "is just the latest example of what happens when school boards disregard common sense."

"The safety, dignity, and privacy of every student in Virginia should be non-negotiable. This is about safety and privacy, not political correctness — and it's time Loudoun County recognized that," Miyares said.

Loudoun County Public Schools did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Loudoun's school policy allows trans-identifying students to use the restroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity. According to the Founding Freedoms Law Center, LCPS opened a Title IX investigation into three teenage boys at Stone Bridge High School for "sexual harassment."

The Founding Freedoms Law Center is now representing the three sophomores and their parents, according to an updated statement provided to The Christian Post. When initially reported, the law center represented two boys and their parents.

Seth Wolfe, the parent of one of the three high school boys, declared in a statement released by the law center this week that his 15-year-old son "is being unfairly targeted for simply asking a basic question that any boy would be asking in that situation."

The school division reportedly launched the investigation after the boys questioned why a girl was changing in their locker room. The female student, who identifies as male, recorded the boys' conversation after gym class one day in March.

"Students who express legitimate concerns about sharing locker rooms with individuals of the opposite biological sex should not be subjected to harassment or discrimination claims," Youngkin declared in his statement this week.

"Two years ago, my administration issued model policies that (1) unless federal law requires otherwise, require students to use the locker room corresponding to their sex, and (2) require parental notification if a student is permitted to use a locker room that differs from their biological sex and allow parents to opt their child out and use alternative facilities. Parental rights are not negotiable."

In a statement to CP earlier this week, an LCPS spokesperson denied that the school division had launched an investigation against the three boys for expressing their opinion.

The public information officer maintained that LCPS would not discipline students for expressing their beliefs unless their behavior violated LCPS' Student Rights & Responsibilities Handbook for Families and Student Code of Conduct.

"We reject any characterization that implies our schools are unsafe or that we fail to protect the rights of all students," the LCPS spokesperson told CP. "We remain steadfast in our legal and ethical obligation to uphold the rights of every student and will continue to create and nurture an environment that is welcoming and accepting for all students, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed."

LCPS received significant media attention in 2021 following reports that school administrators helped conceal two sexual assaults in order to quell any controversy over the district's trans-affirming policies.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Education confirmed it was investigating LCPS following a complaint from American First Legal that accused Loudoun and several other school systems of violating Title IX by allowing trans-identifying students to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on gender identity.