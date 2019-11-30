Lecrae, Andy Mineo, Hollyn team up for new 116 hip-hop Christmas album

Reach Records artist Lecrae, Andy Mineo and the 116 crew are celebrating the holidays in hip-hop style with the release of an ultimate Christmas bundle of their new album The Gift featuring three new tracks performed by the label's artists.

The re-release is now available and features new songs from some of Reach Records new artists like Wande, who is the first female now on their expanding roster. The 2018 release charted at No. 13 on iTunes Christian Albums Chart but the hip-hop label is looking to expand their reach with several new features as well as Hollyn, Andy Mineo and GAWVI.

The bundle offer comes with a limited vinyl edition of the record. The 12-track album showcases reimagined versions of the Christmas classics “Silent Night," “Noel,” and "We Three Kings.” The Christ-centered album celebrates family and the birth of the savior Jesus.

"We wanted to give Christmas a new feel while maintaining the integrity of our faith in the content of the records,” Marcus Hollinger, vice president of marketing at Reach Records, said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “If you caught the release last year, you're in for a real treat since we've added new voices and a visual experience to take it to another level."

In support of the Christmas release, the Atlanta-based label is also releasing music videos from the live studio recordings of the songs.

Below is the full tracklisting of The Gift: A Christmas Compilation

** new tracks

O' Come 116 ft. Tedashii, Cass, NOBIGDYL This Christmas 116 ft. Jaylon Ashaun, Jon Keith, Evan and Eris Joy 116 ft. Trip Lee, Lecrae, Abe Parker What A Time 116 ft. WHATUPRG, SVRCINA Silent Night 116 ft Crystal Nicole All is Bright 116 ft Wande, 1K Phew, Derek Minor Angel 116 ft. GAWVI We Three Kings 116 ft. Paul Russell, Lecrae, Abe Parker **Thanking You 116 ft. Hollyn, GAWVI **Nothing But You 116 ft. Hulvey, Andy Mineo, Montell Fish, Becca Vanderbeck **Real Love 116 ft. ITSTAYLORMADE, Wande, Byron Juane



For more information on The Gift visit www.reachrecords.com.